The Scoop - Monday September 19, 2022

Arizona State: Scott, John and Zach talk through the Arizona State job and candidates that make sense for the Sun Devils' impending search.

South Carolina: Shane Beamer clears the air following criticism on social media after viral video of him shouting on the sidelines during loss to Georgia.

Hamilton College (D-III - NY): Hamilton College Football has an immediate opening for a part-time coach. It would be preferable for the coach to have an offensive background. The position would be for 24 hours a week at approximately $15.00/hour. If interested please email Coach Dave Murray at dmurray@hamilton.edu.

Colorado: Athletic director Rick George released a statement last night regarding Colorado's dreadful start.

Arizona State: Following a loss to Eastern Michigan, ASU decided to part ways with Herm Edwards. Remember this moment from Herm's first day on campus?

Nebraska: The Huskers have reportedly parted ways with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander following their loss to Oklahoma.

