The Scoop - Friday September 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball tonight: Florida State at Louisville (6:30 ct - ESPN) and Air Force at Wyoming (7pm ct - CBSSN). In FCS play, Merrimack at Harvard at (7pm ct - ESPN+),

Marshall: Six days after scoring one of the biggest wins in school history, offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has left the staff.

Sun Belt: The Sun Belt is capitalizing on their wins in College Station, South Bend and Lincoln by planting their flag in the nucleus of American culture.

Tennessee: Josh Heupel's new deal includes $1 million raise and new deals and raises for most of his assistant coaches.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons are making an in-season hire from Sam Pittman's Arkansas staff.

Texas: Wondering who the Longhorns will start at quarterback? Well don't ask Steve Sarkisian.

Roma Grizzlies (Rome, Italy): The Roma Grizzlies are looking for some young, energetic coaches to fill multiple coaching positions and become part of our staff for the 2023 season. The Grizzlies are looking to compete in the Italian 2nd Division. These are not paid positions, but the Grizzlies Organization will provide Travel Accommodations to Italy and back, Living Accommodations, Food, Team Gear, Along with other amenities. Have the opportunity of a lifetime to embrace all that Italy has to offer and be immersed in the culture of the eternal city of Rome. If any are interested in joining our championship organization, please email your resume and references to head coach Claudio Faccini at claudiofaccini@me.com.

Dave Clawson: Wake Forest won't see Syracuse until late in the season, but Dave Clawson still felt compelled to write a hand-written letter a Syracuse player who suffered a season-ending injury.

Picks: Week 3 picks are on the board.

On the Line: The Week 3 schedule gives us Mickey Joseph's head coaching debut against rival Oklahoma, App State's arrival, Jimbo's biggest game yet, Auburn's first home game against a Big Ten team, ever, and a whole lot more.

Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman has converted to Catholicism.

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.