The Scoop - Thursday September 15, 2022

On the Line: The Week 3 schedule gives us Mickey Joseph's head coaching debut against rival Oklahoma, App State's arrival, Jimbo's biggest game yet, Auburn's first home game against a Big Ten team, ever, and a whole lot more.

Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman has converted to Catholicism.

Georgia Southern: AD Jared Benko has signed a 5-year contract starting at $403,000 per year and rising by $8,000 a year. The new deal will place him among the five highest-paid ADs in the Sun Belt, per WJCL-TV.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Head coach Walt Wells is set to return to the sideline in their first home game of the season this weekend against Charleston Southern (FCS). Two weeks ago Wells was in the hospital following a cardiac episode.

Nick Saban: It's about that time of year for Saban's annual rant.

Sam Pittman: Ranked in the top 10, Pittman sounded off on Twitter trolls recently.

Ball Tonight: The Chargers and Chiefs square off tonight in a match up of 1-0 teams. Kickoff is at 8:15pm EST and you can catch the game on Amazon's Prime Video.

Mountain West: Commissioner Craig Thompson announced today that he is stepping down. More here.

Charles Huff: Here's our exclusive story on Marshall's Charles Huff, one of college football's hottest coaches, and his unconventional path.

