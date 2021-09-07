The Scoop - Tuesday September 7, 2021

UConn: Instead of waiting until the end of the season, news broke last night that Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. More on the move here.

Carl Pelini: Domestic violence charges have been dropped against Carl Pelini after his wife has refused to testify against him. Pelini remains on administrative leave while the Catholic Diocese continues their investigation into Pelini's behavior towards his team.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International is looking for games for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. If interested please contact Head Coach Eric Potochney at potochneyes@webber.edu.

UCLA: The players and coaches are on to this weekend's game, but everyone else in Bruin nation is still six martinis deep into a long lunch at Musso & Frank over the LSU win.

The FootballScoop HS Roundup: A touching tribute to the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan by a small NC HS, a 80+ game win streak dies, a hidden ball kickoff return that goes to the house,, plus the most impressive interception you'll ever see... All of that and more can be found in The FootballScoop High School Roundup.