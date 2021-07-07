The Scoop - Wednesday July 7, 2021

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University currently seeks qualified candidates to fill its open Graduate Assistant coaching position. The selected candidates MUST be admitted into a graduate program. The position includes a granted tuition waiver (18 credit hours per year) for one of Ottawa University’s graduate programs, a partial meal allowance and a bi-weekly stipend. Duties will include coaching a position, practice organization and implementation, conditioning supervision, event management responsibilities, recruitment, equipment control and inventory, and academic monitoring and mentoring. Interested and qualified candidates should attach a resume, letter of interest and the names of three professional references as a part of the submission of the application for employment to Defensive Coordinator Nick Davis at nick.davis@ottawa.edu. The review of applications will begin immediately.

Lake Erie College (D-II - OH): Lake Erie College has both GA and restricted earnings positions open on offense and defense. Coaches with a background in Graphic Design will be strongly considered. Please send all hiring materials to: ga.storm.coach@gmail.com

Michigan State: Chief of staff Geoff Martzen has stepped down.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Ole Miss analyst DP Eyman is expected to be the Hatters' next offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State Football is seeking applicants for a recruiting graphic designer. Position will join a team of creatives focused on digital assets supporting all areas of Cowboy Football. The primary focus of this position will be recruiting graphics. All applicants need to apply online! Resumes, portfolios and questions can be submitted to Jonathan Chaves at jchaves@okstate.edu. Link to learn more and apply is here.

East-West Shrine Bowl: The nation's oldest college all-star game is moving venues and dates, now competing directly with the Senior Bowl.

Miami: A South Florida businessman has offered every Canes player an NIL endorsements and wants to recruit other Miami businesses to do the same.

Thomas More (NAIA - KY): Thomas More University is immediately looking to fill their Offensive Graduate Assistant coaching position. Preference will be given to collegiate playing and/or prior coaching experience. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group (WR), on the road recruiting, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), photo editing/graphics, as well as other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. The position is a stipend position ($6,000), with room and meals, and tuition waiver for graduate school. Applicants must meet all requirements for admissions into graduate school. To apply, e-mail cover letter, resume, and references to Associate Head Coach Chris Norwell at norwelc@thomasmore.edu. No phone calls please.

Navy: Cornerback Cameron Kinley will be allowed to pursue his NFL dream after all.

Otterbein University (D-III - OH): Otterbein University (OAC) is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant working with the Wide Receivers. Position includes tuition, $5,000, and meals. (No Housing) Must be admitted to Otterbein Graduate School (3.0 minimum GPA). Please email resume and references to amoore@otterbein.edu. No phone calls please.

Marian (NAIA – IN): Marian University is seeking applicants for an Offensive Graduate Assistant coaching position. The successful candidate will coach an offensive position (TE, RB, or Assistant OL). College coaching or playing experience is required. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, and other duties assigned by the head coach. This is a ten month position, start date is immediate, and includes housing, meals, and a stipend. No additional benefits provided. No phone calls, please. Send cover letter, resume, and 3 football references to football@marian.edu

UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND (FCS): Rhode Island is seeking an offensive volunteer quality control coach. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the profession of college coaching. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the Head Coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, game week preparation, and assisting position coaches with practice and meetings. Candidates should be adept at learning new technology, in addition to being skilled in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Visio, and DVSport. If interested, please email a resume and references to Assistant Football Coach Tyler Loftus at tloftus@uri.edu. No phone calls please. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. This is currently unpaid with no housing provided. Positions will be filled ASAP.

Whittier College (D-III - CA): Whittier, a Division III Football Program in Los Angeles, CA is seeking applicants for a defensive assistant coach. Preferred position is DL, but looking for the best possible candidate. This is a stipend only position with no housing or benefits included. Candidates currently living in or around L.A., or with the ability to relocate to Los Angeles are more likely to make this position work effectively. Bachelors degree required with successful football playing and/or coaching experience. Outstanding character and leadership qualities a must. The successful candidate will coach a position, run positional meetings, contribute to the weekly gameplan, have video editing duties (HUDL), and potential to have his own recruiting area. Please email a cover letter, resume, and references to head coach Mike Neale at mneale@whittier.edu No phone calls please.

Waynesburg (D-III - PA): Waynesburg University is currently seeking applicants for a full-time Offensive Assistant Football Coach in its NCAA Division III football program, which is a member of the President’s Athletic Conference. Bachelor's degree required, Master’s degree preferred. Prior successful experience in coaching on an intercollegiate level, coordinating experience preferred. Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. Responsibilities for the position include coaching an offensive position, recruiting and administration within the program. Other responsibilities within the athletic department may be assigned as needed. Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Successful candidates must demonstrate a strong Christian faith, a commitment to the University’s Mission and a demonstrated commitment to that faith, through his/her professional responsibilities, relationships and the mentoring of students. Send CV/resume and letter of interest, along with a written statement that articulates the relationship between the candidate’s profession and his/her Christian faith, and names/addresses/phone numbers of five references. Include transcripts (unofficial copies are acceptable initially). Apply to the Human Resources Office, Waynesburg University, 51 West College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, e-mail: hr@waynesburg.edu. For further information, please see the University home page www.waynesburg.edu.

Upper Iowa University (D-II): Upper Iowa has a Defensive Graduate Assistant opening working with the Secondary or Linebackers for the fall of 2021. The GA reports directly to the Head Football Coach and is responsible for assisting the football coaching staff in the planning and execution of all aspects of the UIU football program. This is a 10-month position, which is subject to the individual maintaining a 3.0 GPA and meeting University requirements. Compensation includes $1000/month stipend and tuition assistance. If interested please send your resume and references to hoskinsj449@uiu.edu.