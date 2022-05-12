Skip to main content

The highest-paid running backs coaches in college football: 2022 edition

We're not far from our first $1 million running backs coach.

We're not far from our first $1 million running backs coach.

The running back position has long been a majority Black position on college coaching staffs and, due to a myriad of reasons, is the position on the offensive side of the ball without an asterisk on our list -- not a single coach you see below is a sole coordinator for his offense. But the numbers are still climbing.

LSU's Frank Wilson leads that climb. 

A New Orleans native and a former two-way player at Nicholls, Wilson has been a Louisiana fixture for nearly three decades now. He spent six seasons as Les Miles's running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, left to become the head coach at UTSA, and then left the head coaching job at McNeese to join Brian Kelly's new staff as his running backs coach and associate head coach. In the process, he netted a 3-year deal that starts at $900,000 and hits $1 million by the 2024 season.

Georgia's Dell McGee, last year's leader at $800,000, could very well be ahead of Wilson. FootballScoop has learned of at least one Georgia assistant sitting on a post-title raise, and it would be a surprise if McGee, an original member of Kirby Smart's staff, wasn't in line for his own championship bump. 

Ohio State's Tony Alford also got a new title (run game coordinator) to go along with a $137,000 raise. So the money is there for elite running backs coaching; here's hoping the responsibility follows.

1. Frank Wilson, LSU -- $900,000+
2. Dell McGee, Georgia -- $800,000+
3. Tony Alford, Ohio State -- $750,000+
4. Tommie Robinson, Texas A&M -- $575,000
5. Robert Gillespie, Alabama -- $565,000
6. Curtis Luper, Missouri -- $550,000
7. Mike Hart, Michigan -- $500,000+
7. Stu Holt, Virginia Tech -- $500,000+
7. David Johnson, Florida State -- $500,000+
7. Kenny Perry, Texas Tech -- $500,000+
7. Larry Porter, North Carolina -- $500,000+
12. John Settle, Kentucky -- $475,000+
13. CJ Spiller, Clemson -- $450,000
14. Chad Scott, West Virginia -- $430,000+
15. Marquel Blackwell, Ole Miss -- $400,000
15. Kenni Burns, Minnesota -- $400,000+
15. Jerry Mack, Tennessee -- $400,000
15. Lee Marks, Washington -- $400,000
15. DeMarco Murray, Oklahoma -- $400,000
20. Montario Hardesty, South Carolina -- $375,000
20. Kurt Roper, NC State -- $375,000
20. Jason Washington, Mississippi State -- $375,000
23. Craig Johnson, Indiana -- $350,000+
23. Cory Patterson, Illinois -- $350,000
23. Carnell Williams, Auburn -- $350,000
23. John Wozniak, Oklahoma State -- $350,000
+ - associate/assistant head coach/co-offensive coordinator/run game coordinator/recruiting coordinator

PREVIOUS INSTALLMENTS: Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Linebackers | Defensive Backs

Missing: Tashard Choice (Texas); Jabbar Juluke (Florida); Mike Daniels (Georgia Tech); Keith Gaither (Virginia); Al Johnson (Wisconsin); Mark Atuaia (Washington State); Quinton Ganther (Utah)

Tags
terms:
#highestpaid2022

You May Like

Nick Saban podium

Nick Saban defends Alabama against tampering allegations: 'We don't tamper with anybody'

Saban fired back at Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, after Satterfield last week wondered aloud about tampering by the Crimson Tide and other college programs

By John Brice14 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders chimes in on NIL issues

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals," Sanders said.

By Zach Barnett17 hours ago
Larry Fedora

Watch: The USFL takes you inside the headset for a game-winning touchdown drive

Forget the 9-point touchdown and the overtime shootout, this is the innovation that needs to move up the football food chain.

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2022
Mike Brey ND

Mike Brey on coaches complaining about NIL: "Shut up and adjust"

Mike Brey doesn't want to hear complaining from well-compensated coaches about the NIL landscape, and wants to see everyone "shut up and adjust."

By Doug SamuelsMay 11, 2022
Urban Meyer

Report: Former Jags kicker sues team over alleged Urban Meyer kicking incident

Josh Lambo alleges the team created a hostile work environment by employing Urban Meyer and violated Florida law by cutting him.

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2022
Henry Frazier III

Virginia State hires former Eddie Robinson Award winner as head coach

Henry Frazier III is returning to the HBCU head coaching ranks, his fourth head coaching job

By Zach BarnettMay 10, 2022
Craig Bohl WYO

Craig Bohl: "Young people have not changed..."

Young people are driven by the same things they have been for the longest time, Craig Bohl points out, it's actually the environment around them that's guilty of changing.

By Doug SamuelsMay 10, 2022
Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the future of quarterbacking

The 7-time Super Bowl champion's post-playing job is the continuation of a trend that could have downstream effects for everyone in football.

By Zach BarnettMay 10, 2022