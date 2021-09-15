The Scoop - Wednesday September 15, 2021

Ohio State: Will Kerry Coombs still serve as Ohio State's defensive coordinator?

Alcorn State (FCS - MS): With an FBS showdown (and a meaningful game check) looming, Alcorn State hasn't been able to practice this week due to lack of available trainers. This is something.

QwikCut: Our stats analysts are dedicated to giving teams accurate and insightful data. We understand the importance of game planning because coaches are using more data than ever to prepare for upcoming games. If you need more than a basic breakdown, contact us to learn more about our advanced stats packages. Plus, coaches can also add custom columns within the platform, allowing your team to filter on just about anything imaginable. We’ll save your staff hundreds of hours this season!

USC: Adam Schefter tweeted an NFL candidate for the Trojans' head job yesterday. The timing on this one could make it a tough hire.

Bear crawls: A high school coach has apologized after making his players do bear crawls on hot turf.

USC: The FootballScoop staff shares insight into the USC candidates on the latest FootballScoop Podcast.

Georgia: Kirby Smart and Georgia have taken their facility to the next level with an $80 million addition and renovation to the football facility, including the new largest weight room in the country coming in at 24,000 square feet.

Frisco Fighters (IFL): The Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League are seeking two Player Personnel Interns to start working immediately in the team's Player Personnel Department. Most of the job duties can be done remotely. This position would assist the General Manager and the Director of Player Personnel in identifying player prospects, building the recruiting database and maintaining the recruiting board, downloading and entering of recruiting film into the database, conducting research pertaining to player prospects, developing and maintaining relationships with agents and college football programs, managing and distributing recruiting materials, and more. Interested parties should send a resume and cover letter, along with specifically detailing any relevant experience, to Stephen Evans at stephen@friscofighters.com.

Michigan: This past weekend Jim Harbaugh's squad toted the rock 56 times for 343 yards vs Washington. Listen to Harbaugh explain their "Beat Ohio" drill that he credits for instilling toughness in his players.

USC: As USC begins their search for a new head coach to replace Clay Helton, here's an early look at the candidates for the Trojans job.