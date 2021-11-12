The Scoop - Friday November 12, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

NFL: Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is suing the NFL and Roger Goodell in Nevada district court, alleging they sought to destroy Gruden’s career and reputation through a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” that led to his resignation last month Tom Peliserro and others have reported.

Mel Tucker: With LSU lurking, sources tell FootballScoop Michigan State has made their move.

Gus Malzahn: An injured Gus Malzahn will take a play from the Hugh Freeze playbook for a unique vantage point this weekend for UCF's big match up with SMU.

Nebraska: In addition to the pay cut to $4 million next season, the contract amendment between the Huskers and Scott Frost also states that if Frost coaches for the 2022 season and "achieves metrics mutually agreed to by the parties," he will get a one-year extension through the end of December 2027 and his pay will return to $5 million, Steve Berkowitz tweets.

Kent State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Sean Lewis is making a change at defensive coordinator.

Ball tonight: Cincinnati is at South Florida (6pm et - ESPN2) and Wyoming is at Boise State (8pm ct - FS1).

Texas: Steve Sarkisian defended Bo Davis's "passion" after a player leaked his profanity-laced tirade following the Iowa State loss.

Baylor: Baylor is promoting a longtime Dave Aranda and Ron Roberts disciple to fill Joey McGuire's OLBs job, sources tell FootballScoop.

#Nuggets: Dozens of teams will play themselves into or out of conference title contention this weekend. Come get some.

Jimbo vs. Kiffin: This weekend's match up will feature two brilliant offensive minds who have very different approaches to using analytics to help their fourth down decisions.

Nuclear Winter: The dramatic conclusion of Nuclear Winter VI: Jeff Traylor. Mel Tucker. James Franklin. Matt Campbell. Phil Knight. It's all here.

