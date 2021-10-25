October 25, 2021
The Scoop - Monday October 25, 2021

Green Bay Packers: Defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. He will likely miss the club's game at Arizona on Thursday.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson is making a change at offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

Colorado: Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue was let go yesterday according to multiple reports. Quality control coach William Vlachos will step in and handle the unit, tweets Bruce Feldman.

Louisiana: University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns seeking new person for Director of Student-Athlete Academic Services. If interested, please contact ashour.peera@louisiana.edu for more information.

#Nuggets: The most comprehensive 1-click recap college football recap column on the Internet can be found here.

Colorado State: The Rams bungled away a shot at beating Utah State on Friday. Watch how it happened.

Ivy League: In a battle of undefeated teams, the Ivy League admitted Sunday an officiating error cost Harvard a win.

Iowa State: After earning his fourth W over an AP top-10 team, Matt Campbell explained why his team always climbs "the rough side of the mountain."

Illinois: Bret Bielema earned his 100th win on Saturday and wanted to take a cold shower afterward.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

