The Scoop - Sunday October 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Rutgers: Greg Schiano has dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.

Indiana: Tom Allen has decided to make a change on his offensive staff, and he's promoting someone with two FBS head coaching stops to replace him.

#Nuggets: On Jimbo's play call, Oklahoma's free fall, and everything else from the college football weekend. Here's your weekend recap of Nuggets.

Coach Prime: Sparks flew at the postgame handshake between Deion and Eddie Robinson Jr. yesterday.

Michigan: Please join us in continuing to send prayers to Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart, who was taken off the field on a stretcher yesterday.

Coaches weigh in on early firings: Power 5 coaches weigh in on early firings, football's direction - FootballScoop Deep Dive

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop. 

