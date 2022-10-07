The Scoop - Friday October 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

FBS Hiring Class of 2020: The Class of 2020 has been on the job for two and a half seasons now. Two have won conference titles, one has been fired, and the rest are somewhere in between.

Iowa: AD Gary Barta gave offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz a vote of confidence despite the offense's dismal performance.

Alabama: Frustrated by your players' attachment to their phones? Here's Nick Saban's rule.

Weekend Preview: We've got you set for the weekend with On the Line, the FootballScoop Podcast, and our staff picks.

Wofford (FCS - SC): Offensive coordinator Shawn Watson will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season the program has announced. The coaching veteran Watson has experience at Texas, Nebraska, Pitt, Northern Iowa and served as head coach at Southern Illinois '94-'96.

Ball Tonight: We've got a nice handful of games tonight starting with Nebraska at Rutgers at 7pm EST on FS1, Harvard at Cornell at 7pm EST on ESPNU, Houston at Memphis at 7:30pm EST. Later in the nightcaps we've got Colorado State at Nevada at 10:30pm EST on FS1 and UNLV at San Jose State at 10:30pm EST on CBSSN.

Wofford (FCS - SC): Head coach Josh Conklin is parting ways with the program, sources told FootballScoop yesterday. The program made this official last night.

Podcast: Scott and Zach preview the Week 6 college football schedule.

Georgia Tech: Interim head coach Brent Key, fresh off a win over defending ACC champion Pitt, shares why "success is the enemy of success."

Transfer portal: The NCAA has adjusted the Spring transfer portal window.

