The Scoop - Thursday October 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

X7 Soft Shell Headgear: FINALLY! A soft-shell helmet athletes want to wear! It’s cool, it’s comfortable, it’s a customized fit, and it sits at the top of the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings! Designed for both female and male athletes. Send us your info today for introductory pricing available now through Dec 15th. Learn more here.

Podcast: Scott and Zach preview the Week 6 college football schedule.

Georgia Tech: Interim head coach Brent Key, fresh off a win over defending ACC champion Pitt, shares why "success is the enemy of success."

Transfer portal: The NCAA has adjusted the Spring transfer portal window.

Ball Tonight: The Colts (1-2-1) take on the Broncos (2-2) tonight on Prime Video (7:15ct).

Officiating errors: Another conference's admission of officiating error brings more scrutiny to replay, referees

On the Line: We preview all the big games on the Week 6 college football schedule.

Mike McDaniel: Dolphins head coach McDaniel describes a younger Robert Saleh as a "squatter" at Texans facility when the two first crossed paths in 2007. The two square off on Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jets.

USF: Jeff Scott makes the case for continuity at South Florida.

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.