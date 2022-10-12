The Scoop - Wednesday October 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball tonight: Louisiana Lafayette is at Marshall (6:30pm ct - ESPN2).

East Central (JC - MS): Head coach Ken Karcher will retire at season's end. Details here.

Ohio State: Ohio State has confirmed that a former player and a message board poster illicitly obtained and posted Buckeye scheme, formation and personnel information on their website.

Georgia: Hall of Fame coach Vince Dooley has been released from the hospital following a covid scare last weekend.

Oklahoma: Here's the message Brent Venables has given his players and staff that are considering "tapping out" after their three game losing streak.

St. Scholastica (D-III - MN): The College of St. Scholastica is looking for an opponent Week 1 of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Interested programs can contact Offensive Coordinator Matt Bremer at mbremer@css.edu.



Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees made a very wise move that has helped the Irish offense flourish.

Coach Prime: Deion claps back at opposing coach's comment that "He's not SWAC."

Oklahoma: Brent Venables is in the midst of the first 3-game losing streak of his 30-year coaching career. The first-year head coach explained Tuesday how he plans to lead Oklahoma thought it.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime is the subject of a new documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video.

