The Scoop - Tuesday October 11, 2022

Some good news to share regarding former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley, his daughter Deanna shares that he was released from the hospital today after a bout with COVID and adds that he is doing much better.

Coach Prime: Deion claps back at opposing coach's comment that "He's not SWAC."

Big South: Comissioner Kyle Kallender has announced his retirement, effective the end of the 2022-23 academic year. He has led the conference for 27 years.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime is the subject of a new documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Wisconsin: Jim Leonhard changed up Wisconsin's Monday schedule in his first week as the interim, and players seemed to love it.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Deion Sanders explains how Mike Leach helped Jackson State find their offensive coordinator.

College Football Playoff: We're halfway into the season and these 19 teams are still in the running for the final four.

Shade: This move by Shane Beamer won't soon be forgotten.

Carolina Panthers: Matt Rhule has been fired. Here are the details.

Michigan: Yesterday's update on running backs coach Mike Hart, who collapsed on the sidelines Saturday.

Arizona State: To say that interim head coach Shaun Aguano has a ton of support from Arizona HS coaches would be massive understatement.

Early firings: Power 5 coaches weigh in on early firings, football's direction. The FootballScoop Deep Dive.

