The Scoop - Monday October 10, 2022

Carolina Panthers: Matt Rhule has been fired. Here are the details.

Michigan: An update on running backs coach Mike Hart, who collapsed on the sidelines Saturday.

Arizona State: To say that interim head coach Shaun Aguano has a ton of support from Arizona HS coaches would be massive understatement.

Bialystok Lowlanders (Poland): The Bialystok Lowlanders are looking for two assistant coaches. Preferably young coaches or retired coaches. We are looking for one offensive assistant and one defensive assistant (special teams background is a plus). The position starts from March to late July. Positions include flights, housing, gym, phone, utilities, one free meal a day. It is an unpaid position. However, you can get performance bonuses based on position and team play. It is a great opportunity to be able to see Europe. If we have free weekends you are welcome to travel as you see fit. Please send resumes to t.baker@lowlanders.edu only serious candidates apply.



Indiana: Tom Allen has decided to make a change on his offensive staff, and he's promoting someone with two FBS head coaching stops to replace him.

Ball Tonight: Monday Night Football gives us the Raiders (1-3) at the Chiefs (3-1). Kickoff is at 8:15 on ESPN.

New Mexico: Offensive coordinator / tight ends coach Derek Warehime has been dismissed.

How Oklahoma State successfully thwarted Texas Tech's onside kick recovery

Rutgers: Greg Schiano has dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.

Glazier Clinics: Glazier Clinics is looking to hire a full time Clinic Operations Manager to run the event logistics at their 20+ clinics nationwide. This is a remote position and will allow them to coach football in the fall. Please email Allen Means at ameans@glazierclinics.com with your cover letter and resume.

#Nuggets: On Jimbo's play call, Oklahoma's free fall, and everything else from the college football weekend. Here's your weekend recap of Nuggets.

North Central College (D-III -IL): North Central College is looking for a home or away game week 1 or week 2 of 2023. Considering all options, interested schools please contact Head Coach Brad Spencer at bwspencer@noctrl.edu.

Coach Prime: Sparks flew at the postgame handshake between Deion and Eddie Robinson Jr. Saturday.

Rockford University (D-III - IL): Rockford is looking for an opponent week 2 of the 2023 season home game we are open to doing a home and home 2023 and 2024. Interested programs can contact CToliver@rockford.edu.

NFL and College Head Coaching Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.



