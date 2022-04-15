The Scoop - Friday April 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Illinois: University of Illinois looking for Director of on Campus Recruiting. Details and how to apply can be found here. All applicants welcome. No emails.

McDaniel (D-III - MD): Brett Guminsky has been announced as the team's new offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach. Guminsky previously served as the tight ends coach at Bethel (NAIA - TN) and also coached tight ends at Tennessee Tech (FCS).

Josh Gattis: Watch representatives of the Broyles Award crash this Josh Gattis interview at Miami to surprise him with the award.

Carroll (D-III - WI): Carroll University is looking to hire an offensive restricted earnings coach. Position includes a competitive stipend and you get to coach your own position. All interested candidates should send resume and references to Head Coach Mike Budziszewski at mbudzisz@carrollu.edu.

Houston Baptist (FCS): Per source, defensive line coach Isaac Mooring has been elevated to defensive run game coordinator.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Northwestern State is seeking to fill 2 offensive graduate assistant positions (OL) & (Skill). MUST be able to earn admissions into Northwestern State graduate programs. Please email resumes to harrism@nsula.edu.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Per source, David Corley has left the Richmond (FCS - VA) staff and has accepted a job with the Steelers.

Anna Maria (D-III - MA): Anna Maria College, located in Paxton, MA, has THREE open positions on staff (Defensive Backs, Wide Receivers & Linebackers). ONE Restricted Earnings position, and TWO Graduate Assistant positions. Each position will be responsible for coaching their own position group, managing a recruiting territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. The Restricted Earnings position will include a $10,000 stipend, meals, and on-campus housing. The two Graduate Assistant positions will include a $4,500 stipend, meals, two Graduate Classes per semester, and on-campus housing. NO BENEFITS. These positions are 10 month positions. Please email your resume and references to Head Coach Steve Croce at scroce@annamaria.edu.

Dallas Cowboys: Lionel Vital, who had held the role as senior personnel executive for the Cowboys until January, has retired, Neil Stratton shares. Vital previously held scouting positions with the Falcons, Ravens, Patriots, Browns and Jets.

Carroll (D-III - WI): Carroll University is looking to hire a graduate assistant. Pay is $14,172 and we cover ALL tuition costs. Candidates will be responsible for a recruiting territory, coaching their own position group, film breakdown, game planning and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Applicants must be able to gain acceptance into a Carroll University graduate program (MBA or Exercise Science). July 1 start date. All interested candidates should send resume and references to Head Coach Mike Budziszewski at mbudzisz@carrollu.edu.

North American (NAIA - TX): North American University is currently playing an independent schedule Fall 2022 and recently joined the NAIA. We currently have openings. We are looking to add 1 more game. We will consider all games. We are looking for home game, but we are also open to traveling if it is regional or has a guarantee package. Open dates are 10/8 & 10/15. If interested, please contact Kenneth Apande at kapande@na.edu.

