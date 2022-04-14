The Scoop - Thursday April 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Houston Baptist (FCS): Defensive line coach Isaac Mooring has been promoted to defensive run game coordinator.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are hiring Louisville senior quality control specialist Karl Maslowski as special teams coordinator, Tom Dienhart tweets. Maslowski has previously coordinated the special teams at Western Kentucky and Northern Michigan (D-II).

Oregon: Dan Lanning shares that he's looking to get coached up just as much as his players are at Oregon.

Sacred Heart (FCS - CT): Per source, Brandon Napoleon has accepted the corners position at Sacred Heart. Napoleon served as a defensive grad assistant working with the safeties at University of Buffalo this past season.

North Greenville (D-II - SC): North Greenville is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant - DFO/Equipment Position. This role will work directly with the Head Coach organizing travel, meals, and equipment. Tuition and 9 meals per week, on campus, are included. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to james.thurn@ngu.edu. Please no phone calls.

Cross Positional Drills to Train LBs in Hybrid Defenses: Dickinson State University (ND) routinely adapts its defensive structure from 4-2-5 to 3-4 spacing in order combat the modern-day offense. But with this transformation came positional obstacles where second level defenders are tasked with playing outside the box, inside the box, on the line of scrimmage, rushing the passer, and dropping into coverage all in a particular snap. Through self-scout analysis, defensive coordinator Jason Their itemized which scenarios each of these positions (rush end, boundary outside linebacker, field inside linebacker, boundary inside linebacker) encountered during the course of a season and then compiled the drill work needed to reinforce the skill set to master these scenarios. It became incredibly valuable for planning practice and developing the skills most important to each linebacker. In this exclusive report, Coach Thier provides the multi-positional system and drill work he uses in-season to cross train his linebackers which has produced a conference best 16.6 ppg, 307 yards per game and over 29 takeaways per season. Start watching here.

Alabama: Nick Saban blasts NIL marketplace, sharing "You can basically buy players."

Northern Illinois: Thomas Hammock has reportedly filled his receivers job with a hire from the ACC.

XFL: The third restart of the XFL shared their eight head coaches yesterday.

Jason Garrett: The former Cowboys head coach is making the rare jump from coach to broadcast booth.

