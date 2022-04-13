The Scoop - Wednesday April 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northern Illinois: Thomas Hammock has reportedly filled his receivers job with a hire from the ACC.

Ursinus (D-III - PA): VMI (FCS) offensive graduate assistant Jake Menard has been announced as the new defensive line coach for the program.

Kalamazoo (D-III - MI): Defensive backs coach Dahlen Quezada has stepped down and has accepted a role on the staff at Comstock Park HS (MI), sources tell FootballScoop.

Jason Garrett: The former Cowboys head coach will serve as an analyst for USFL games that are being aired by NBC and FOX Sports.

Puget Sound (D-III - WA): Puget Sound invites applications for the part time position of running backs coach. The successful candidates will be heavily involved in game planning and film work (HUDL). The successful candidate will also be expected to help recruit, retain, and graduate academically successful student-athletes to the University of Puget Sound. The position is a primarily Fall only coaching position with limited recruiting responsibilities. Screening of applicants begins immediately, applications accepted until position is filled. All offers of employment are contingent on successful completion of a background inquiry. Please send a resume with references to coach David Carskie at dcarskie@pugetsound.edu No phone calls please.

Advice from Coach K: Mike Krzyzewski offers valuable coaching advice on how taking a step back can empower your assistants.

Hamilton (D-III - NY): Ryan Swingle, an offensive assistant at Cornell (FCS - NY) has joined the staff as the new offensive line coach.

UW-River Falls (D-III): UW-River Falls is exploring options for a week 2 (9/10/22) or week 4 (9/24/22) opponent for the upcoming 2022 season after an unexpected breach of contract. Email Joseph.matheson@uwrf.edu if interested.

Texas: When a player criticized his teammates' work ethic, Sark scolded him... for saying so in public.

St. Thomas (FCS - MN): St. Thomas's unprecedented climb from D3 to FCS hit another milestone this week.

Highest Paid 2022: Our highest-paid series rolls on with linebackers coaches, where Jim Knowles was the big winner in 2021.

Oregon: At the midway point of spring practices, Dan Lanning shares "If you're good enough, you're old enough."

