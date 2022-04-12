The Scoop - Tuesday April 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Morehead State (FCS - KY): Per source, Missouri State (FCS) offensive graduate assistant Miles Fishback has accepted the running backs and co-special teams teams coordinator job with the program.

Previously serving as Offensive Graduate Assistant at Missouri State University.

Texas: When a player criticized his teammates' work ethic, Sark scolded him... for saying so in public.

St. Thomas (FCS - MN): St. Thomas's unprecedented climb from D3 to FCS hit another milestone this week.

Highest Paid 2022: Our highest-paid series rolls on with linebackers coaches, where Jim Knowles was the big winner in 2021.

Oregon: At the midway point of spring practices, Dan Lanning shares "If you're good enough, you're old enough."

Blinn (JC - TX): Per source, special teams coordinator / linebackers coach Joseph Foeth will not be returning to the staff. Foteh previously served as a defensive / special teams analyst at Rice for a few seasons.

Tyler (JC - TX): Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive coordinator AJ Smith will not return as the offensive coordinator at Tyler JC. TJC ranked #1 in the nation in total and passing offense this past season. Previously AJ coached the XFL Roughnecks & TSL Conquerors as the offensive coordinator.

Centenary (D-III - LA): Centenary is seeking applicants for a full time Offensive Coordinator position. This position will support football operations including recruiting, practice/game preparation, and student-athlete development. The primary responsibilities of the position will include but are not limited to assisting the Head Football Coach in all aspects of the football program. Undergraduate degree is needed. Must have 2 years play calling experience. Experience recruiting the Southeast and Louisiana will be given preference. If interested please email your resume and references to bdawson@centenary.edu. No phone calls.

St. Thomas (FCS – MN): The University of St Thomas is looking to fill a volunteer defensive quality control position. Ideal candidate will have a passion for football, a strong work ethic, and a desire to learn. This position will play a major role in advance scouting, opponent film breakdown, scouting reports, and other roles as assigned by the defensive coordinator and head football coach. Ideal candidate must be highly organized, and proficient in both HUDL and Microsoft Office. This is an excellent opportunity to for someone looking to get Division 1 college football experience. This position is strictly a volunteer. There is no stipend, housing, or meals included. Interested candidates can email Football@stthomas.edu.

Dayton (FCS - OH): Ball State offensive graduate assistant Sam Constantino is returning to his alma mater as receivers coach.

Grambling State: Chelsey Lucas was hired to turn around her alma mater's women's volleyball program, and one of her first orders of business was to cut the entire team.

Oregon: A former Duck is suing the school, NCAA, and former head Willie Taggart for $100 million.

Colorado State: Colorado State picked up Jay Norvell's $2 million buyout after hiring him away from Nevada, but the Rams are expecting Norvell to pay a significant chunk of that back to them.

Navarro College (JC - TX): Navarro College is looking for an offensive line intern candidate. This position will only be compensated with room and board. Housing on campus and meal plan will be provided. This is an assistant OL coaching position that will work with the OL coach daily. Ideal candidates must be familiar with OL techniques and structure. This position is looking to start as soon as possible. If interested, send resume and at least 3 references to ryan.taylor@navarrocollege.edu.

Texas: A pair of university leaders in Texas propose the state's programs to break from NCAA, form Lone Star State's own athletics association.

