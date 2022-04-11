The Scoop - Monday April 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

We are saddened to pass along word that former Dallas Cowboys and Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown has died. Please keep the Browns in your prayers. God bless.

Kentucky Christian (NAIA): Kentucky Christian University is looking to immediately hire a full-time offensive line coach. Must be a man of faith and share the Christian values of the University. Please send resume to Head Coach Jake Russell at jfrussell@kcu.edu

Endicott (D-III - MA): Endicott is seeking applicants for a full time Offensive Coordinator position. This is a renewable 12-month appointment with benefits. This position will support football operations including recruiting, practice/game preparation, and student-athlete development. The primary responsibilities of the position will include but are not limited to; assisting the Head Football Coach in all aspects of the football program. Undergraduate degree is needed and Masters preferred. Experience recruiting the Northeast will be given preference. If interested please email your resume and references to Head Coach Paul McGonagle at pmcgonagle@endicott.edu. No phone calls.

Toledo: University of Toledo has an opening for a defensive backs graduate assistant position. Applicants must meet graduate assistant requirements, Coaching and playing experience is preferred. Please send resumes to DFO Andrew Terwilliger at Andrew.Terwilliger@utoledo.edu.

Concord (D-II - WV): Concord University has two graduate assistant positions open with a July start date. The offensive position is for wide receivers and the defensive position is for defensive backs. The package includes pay, free grad school, room and meal plan. Please send your resume to coachwalker@concord.edu.

Endicott (D-III - MA): Endicott is seeking an offensive intern We are looking for the best fit. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching at the college level. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), Photoshop and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. Position will include a $12,000 - $15,000 stipend, plus camps and some meals. NO HOUSING. NO BENEFITS. .This is a 10 month position. Please email your resume and references to Head Coach Paul McGonagle at pmcgonagle@endicott.edu No phone calls please.

Ottawa University (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University is seeking to fill two offensive graduate assistant positions. One will include free tuition, monthly stipend, and meal plan. The other will include a 50% tuition discount on graduate school and no other benefits. Former GA's of Coach Davis in the past are now at the D1 Level, or are coordinators at D2 & D3 levels. MUST be able to earn admissions into Ottawa University graduate programs. Please email resumes to julian.mendez@ottawa.edu and tyler.hennes@ottawa.edu.

Shenandoah (D-III - VA): Shenandoah University is looking for a full-time coach on the defensive side of the ball. Coach will be responsible for a position group, recruiting territory, and handle video duties for the program. Prefer a secondary coach but do have some flexibility. Candidates must apply online through the University website at www.su.edu.

Rice: Former Kansas City Chiefs and Oregon receiver Samie Parker has joined the program in an offensive quality control role.

XA Score: XA Score is a mobile app and platform created by the longtime college football coach, Brad McCaslin to solve many of the problems we consistently face in football programs. XA Score increases the average sleep time of up to 1 hour per day per player. Rapid 10-second daily check-ins to dramatically increase season performance. Full trend analytics for coaches. Try it now: XA Score.

Brian Kelly: "I feel like I did everything I could at Notre Dame."

Houston Baptist (FCS - TX): Houston Baptist University has immediate openings for volunteer offensive and defensive quality control assistants. This position will work primarily with the Offensive Line Coach, but will gain valuable exposure working with all offensive position coaches. Ideal candidates will have a passion for football, a strong work ethic and a desire to learn. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the college football profession. This position DOES NOT receive a stipend, room or board. Responsibilities are, but not limited to: assisting with notebooks, reports and game week preparation. Candidates should be adept at learning new technology in addition to being proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Hudl. If interested, email a cover letter, resume, and references to huskyfootball@hbu.edu. Local (Houston area) candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Alabama: Alabama has dished out contracts and raises to eight of Nick Saban's assistants.

Houston Baptist University (FCS - TX): Houston Baptist University has an immediate opening for a volunteer special teams quality control assistant. This position will gain valuable exposure working with the Special Teams Coordinator and assistant coaches. Ideal candidates will have a passion for football, a strong work ethic and a desire to learn. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the college football profession. This position DOES NOT receive a stipend, room or board. Responsibilities are, but not limited to: assisting with notebooks, reports and game week preparation. Candidates should be adept at learning new technology in addition to being proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Hudl. If interested, email a cover letter, resume, and references to Coach James Miles at jmiles@hbu.edu. Local (Houston area) candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State has pulled its head coach from the FCS ranks.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Friday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.