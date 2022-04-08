The Scoop - Friday April 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Purdue: Purdue has extended Jeff Brohm for two years through 2027.

Brian Kelly: "I feel like I did everything I could at Notre Dame."

Susquehanna (D-III - PA): Susquehanna seeks a wide receivers coach. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A valid driver’s license is required. A Minimum of 10K, meals and possible housing. Interested candidates should apply here: https://jobs.susqu.edu/postings/2684

Eastern Michigan: Source tells FootballScoop Payton McCollum has been hired in an analyst position. McCollum was promoted to quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington this past season.

San Jose State: SJSU is hiring a coordinator of player personnel. Please only e-mail Ben.Thienes@sjsu.edu if interested. Apply at the following link.

Minnesota State - Mankato (D-II): Source tells FootballScoop Mankato has two openings - offensive coordinator and an assistant on the defensive side.

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): SFA has an on-field, offensive skill position job open, receivers or running backs. Minorities are strongly encouraged to apply. Please email resume / application to Matthew.Storm@sfasu.edu

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State has pulled its head coach from the FCS ranks.

Missouri S&T (D-II): Source tells FootballScoop Corey Sudhoff has been promoted to defensive coordinator.

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): Elmhurst has an open Graduate Assistant Position. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film break down, data entry and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Coaching position will be determined by best fit. Qualified candidates must be able to gain admittance to the graduate program. All interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Special Teams Coordinator, Jim Phelps, at james.phelps@elmhurst.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position is hired. Please no phone calls.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar is set to leave the WAC and return to the Southland Conference. You can do that?

Stanford: Stanford Football has a defensive graduate assistant opening for the fall. To be considered as a candidate, you must first be admitted to a graduate program. EMAIL Matt Doyle, director of football operations (mdoyle76@stanford.edu) and he will provide you instructions on how to apply. No phones calls please. Candidates must qualify for grad admissions (3.0 GPA as undergrad) and then apply before being considered.

NFL Lawsuit: Two more coaches have joined Brian Flores' ongoing discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, and a Mike Mularkey quote from 2020 could be the suit's smoking gun.

Hamilton (D-III - NY): Hamilton College is looking to hire a Wide Receivers coach. This is a full time position with benefits that pays approximately $51K. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply. The job posting can be viewed here.

Central Florida: Director of player personnel Dave Shumate has accepted the executive director of sales & account management position at QwikRecruiting. Great things happening for those guys.

Fayetteville State (D-II - NC): Source tells FootballScoop special teams coordinator / receivers coach Dr. Tyrone Jones has decided to leave the Broncos to pursue other opportunities in both academia and football. Jones has been with the program the past eight seasons.

Mike Leach: If you want to understand Mike Leach's football philosophy, read up on insurgent warfare and then report to the Old Main Wingo Auditorium on Mississippi State's campus this Friday.

Ottawa University (NAIA - KS): Ottawa is looking to hire a new defensive coordinator with linebackers or defensive backs experience. Prefer someone with knowledge of multiple fronts, movements, and coverages. Please fill out the application at this link ottawa.edu/careers

Supreme Court: High school coach fired for post-game prayers poised for Supreme Court case.

Carthage College (D-III - WI): Carthage has an opening for an offensive or defensive grad assistant position working with a skill group. The position will be coaching a skill position, have their own recruiting area, and be responsible for a variety of duties as assigned by the head coach and coordinator for the side of the ball they are on. The position will have a small stipend, tuition remission, occasional meals, and have affordable housing available. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to head coach Dustin Hass at dhass@carthage.edu

