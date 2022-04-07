The Scoop - Thursday April 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Dakota’s Gap Run Mergers Create Misdirection & Leverage at Second Level: You earn your bones in the Missouri Valley Conference by running the football. And the North Dakota Fighting Hawks have hung their hats on gap schemes for years. But the presence of a 6-1, 180-pound slot receiver with an uncanny ability to find and exploit space in the middle of the field triggered offensive coordinator Danny Freund and his staff to merge gap runs with a tunnel screen concept to produce 8-10 yards per play over the last two seasons. It was the safest concept on his menu and resulted in several explosives. WATCH>>Game Film.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State has pulled its head coach from the FCS ranks.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar is set to leave the WAC and return to the Southland Conference. You can do that?

Baylor: Michigan State offensive analyst Blaine Gautier is joining the staff as associate director of player personnel, tweets Colt Barber of SicEm365.

Stanford: Standford Football has a defensive graduate assistant opening for the fall. To be considered as a candidate, you must first be admitted to a graduate program. EMAIL Matt Doyle, director of football operations (mdoyle76@stanford.edu) and he will provide you instructions on how to apply. No phones calls please. Candidates must qualify for grad admissions (3.0 GPA as undergrad) and then apply before being considered.

Charlotte: Former Texas offensive analyst Cordae Hankton is now running backs coach at Charlotte.

XFL: Terrell Buckley is slated to become head coach of the Orlando XFL team per multiple reports.

NFL Lawsuit: Two more coaches have joined Brian Flores' ongoing discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, and a Mike Mularkey quote from 2020 could be the suit's smoking gun.

Central Florida: Director of player personnel Dave Shumate has accepted the executive director of sales & account management position at QwikRecruiting. Great things happening for those guys.

Mike Leach: If you want to understand Mike Leach's football philosophy, read up on insurgent warfare and then report to the Old Main Wingo Auditorium on Mississippi State's campus this Friday.

Supreme Court: High school coach fired for post-game prayers poised for Supreme Court case.

UC Davis (FCS): University of San Diego receivers coach Taylor Chapette has joined the UC Davis staff as tight ends coach.

UAB: Daric Riley's addition to the staff as cornerbacks coach is now official.

Furman (FCS - SC): Drew Dudzik is joining the staff as receivers coach.

Hope College (D-III - MI): Three seasons after graduating, sources tell FootballScoop that Jacob Pardonnet will now run Hope's defense.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Eastern Illinois is looking to hire a Director of Football Operations. This is a full time position with benefits. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Saint Anselm College (D-II - NH): We are looking for a Week 7 game October 15 this 2022. We would prefer a Division II team but would look at all options. We also would prefer a home game but once again look at all options. Email Chadd Braine if interested.

Franklin Pierce University (D-II - NH): With the departure of Stonehill College from NE10 we now looking to fill TWO games during the 2022 season. We have three open dates: Week 1 September 3rd, Week 2 September 10th, and Week 11 November 12th. Willing to consider all options but only have three home games now and already have five road games. Any game Week 11 has to be a HOME GAME for the Ravens. Email gaskampr@franklinpierce.edu if interested.

Ohio State: After handing out raises to Tony Alford and Brian Hartline, four of Ohio State's offensive assistants will earn at least $750,000 in 2022.

Memphis: Memphis is looking to hire an assistant director of player personnel familiar with Southeast recruiting (LA, MS, AL, GA). If interested please email resume to Landan Salem at LSalem@memphis.edu.

ESPN: Here's how much ESPN is set to pay Adam Schefter over the next five years.

Charlotte: Charlotte Football is seeking a Director of Creative Media that is responsible for creating and curating unique and compelling graphic design based content for use by UNC Charlotte Football mainstream media platforms as well as any recruiting purposes. This role will also be in charge of managing said social media platforms and overseeing/executing all creative content including graphics, photos, and videos. All interested candidates can send their portfolio and resume to the Director of Football Operations, Carrigan Bain: carriganbain@uncc.edu

Diversity mandates: Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on mandating the hiring of minorities and under-represented.

Where Were They Then? Our semi-annual look at where each FBS head coach was 10 years ago is back.

DFO Spring Meetings: The 2022 Director of Football Operations Spring Meetings will be held May 5-6 at the Omni Galleria Hotel in Houston. Click this link for reservations. The tentative schedule for the annual event is set to start with DFO Committee Meetings at 12 p.m. CST on Thursday, May 5. Introductions will start at 2 p.m., followed by the featured speakers beginning at 2:15. There will be a social event Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. The event resumes Friday morning, beginning with breakfast at 7:30 and speakers opening at 8:30. After lunch, there will be an optional tour of an area football/athletics facility at 2 p.m.

