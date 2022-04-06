The Scoop - Wednesday April 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Supreme Court: High school coach fired for post-game prayers poised for Supreme Court case.

Hope College (D-III - MI): Three seasons after graduating, sources tell FootballScoop that Jacob Pardonnet will now run Hope's defense.

LA Rams: The Rams have named Thomas Brown assistant head coach/tight ends coach, Zac Robinson quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, Chris Shula defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, Thad Bogardus outside linebackers coach, Jonathan Cooley defensive backs coach, and Lance Shulters a defensive assistant.

Cincinnati: As FootballScoop first reported last month, Cincinnati has hired Hope College (D-III - MI) defensive coordinator James Ross III as outside linebackers coach.

Saint Anselm College (D-II - NH): We are looking for a Week 7 game October 15 this 2022. We would prefer a Division II team but would look at all options. We also would prefer a home game but once again look at all options. Email Chadd Braine if interested.

Ohio State: After handing out raises to Tony Alford and Brian Hartline, four of Ohio State's offensive assistants will earn at least $750,000 in 2022.

Memphis: Memphis is looking to hire an assistant director of player personnel familiar with Southeast recruiting (LA, MS, AL, GA). If interested please email resume to Landan Salem at LSalem@memphis.edu.

Stonehill College (D-II - MA): Stonehill College will join the Northeast Conference of FCS, beginning the transition process with the 2022-23 academic year.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (D-III): UW Oshkosh is currently looking for 2 games for 2022. Weeks 2, 3, and 4 are open. Guarantees for coming to us can be negotiated. Please contact Head Football Coach, Peter Jennings with questions, interest, or leads: jenningsp@uwosh.edu.

Norwich (D-III - VT): Norwich University is looking to hire an offensive line coach. View the job posting here.

Wisconsin-Whitewater (D-III): UW-Whitewater has 2022 open dates Sept. 10 or Sept. 24. Willing to negotiate a guarantee. Contact Kevin Bullis bullisk@uww.edu.

Otterbein (D-III - OH): Otterbein University located in Westerville, Ohio has an immediate opening for a graduate assistant (Defense, DB preferred). College playing and or coaching experience is preferred. Applicants must be accepted into an Otterbein graduate program (3.0 GPA) Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion, and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition, meals, and $5,000 stipend. To apply for this position please send cover letter, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator Allan Moore at amoore@otterbein.edu. No phone calls please.

Franklin & Marshall College (D-III - PA): Franklin & Marshall is looking to hire two part-time assistant coaches. Apply here.

Bridgewater College (D-III - VA): Bridgewater College, a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and NCAA Division III, is seeking applications for the position of Graduate Assistant on the Football Staff, to begin August 2022. The Athletic Department is partnering with the James Madison University Sport and Recreation Leadership Master’s Degree Program to offer this graduate assistantship. This is a unique experience where students will work with the Bridgewater Football Program to gain professional experience in college athletics and attend classes at James Madison University. The candidate will be responsible to coach and prepare your own position group, recruit your own area, and any other assignments from the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. Applicants for this position MUST apply to the JMU Sport and Recreation Leadership master’s degree program BEFORE applying for this GA position. Candidates should have strong football background in High School or College level with proven football experience as player or coach working with Offensive or Defensive Skill positions. Virginia Residents will be considered first. Interested candidates should email Head Football Coach, Scott Lemn: Slemn@bridgewater.edu.

Dakota Wesleyan (NAIA - SD): Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD is seeking to add a Graduate Assistant position on the defensive side of the football preferably Defensive Line. This is an entry-level position with the coaching staff at Dakota Wesleyan University. The start date for this position is June 1. Please send cover letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Ross Cimpl at ross.cimpl@dwu.edu.

Savannah State (D-II - GA): Savannah State has its new head coach. Details here.

Otterbein (D-III - OH): Otterbein University located in Westerville, Ohio has an immediate opening for a graduate assistant (Offense, QB preferred). College playing and or coaching experience is preferred. Applicants must be accepted into an Otterbein graduate program (3.0 GPA) Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion, and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition, meals, and $5,000 stipend. To apply for this position please send cover letter, resume, and references to Offensive Coordinator David Carroll at david.carroll@otterbein.edu. No phone calls please.

Ball State: Source tells FootballScoop Eli Johnson has accepted an offensive grad assistant position at Ball State. Johnson had been slated to serve as offensive line / run game coordinator at Anderson University (D-III - IN). Johnson played Center at New Mexico State.

Yale (FCS - CT): Sources tell FootballScoop Yale Football plans to hire University of Arkansas operations grad assistant Austin Van Poucke as director of football operations. Van Poucke began as a student recruiting assistant at Arkansas and has served in multiple roles over the past 5 seasons.

Florida A&M (FCS): Willie Simmons' staff has a new look.

Stony Brook University (FCS - NY): Stony Brook is seeking applicants for a defensive analyst position. This position will play a major role in advance scouting, opponent film breakdowns, developing scouting reports, self-scouting and other roles as assigned by the defensive coordinator and head coach. Computer skills are a must and a background in college coaching and/or playing is preferred. Interested candidates should refer to and apply here.

Arizona State: ASU is seeking to hire a director of recruiting operations.

UCF: Head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in an automobile accident in Auburn Sunday night, according to multiple reports. He was not injured. The Malzahns were in Auburn to assist Kristi Malzahn's mother following the death of her father.

Big 12: Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will step down after a decade leading the constantly-embattled conference.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Austin Peay Football has four open grad assistant positions (2 defensive / 1 offensive – skill / 1 equipment). Job responsibilities will include working directly with each offensive and defensive coordinator to assist with film breakdown, game preparation, and other duties as assigned. Responsibilities for the equipment position will include daily preparation for practice, walk-throughs, and games. All four positions will begin at the end of May. Interested applicants should e-mail their resume, and three professional references to Director of Football Operations, Robbie Matos at matosr@apsu.edu

Ole Miss: Sources tell FootballScoop Memphis assistant director of player personnel Alex Faulk has accepted a position in a similar role with Ole Miss.

Georgia State: Georgia State is seeking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Front 7 graduate assistant coach preferably from southeast with 2 years of high school or college coaching experience. MUST be able to earn admissions into Georgia State graduate programs. Please email resumes to hbraxton@gsu.edu. Resumes will be accepted through this Friday.

ESPN: Here's how much ESPN is set to pay Adam Schefter over the next five years.

Charlotte: Charlotte Football is seeking a Director of Creative Media that is responsible for creating and curating unique and compelling graphic design based content for use by UNC Charlotte Football mainstream media platforms as well as any recruiting purposes. This role will also be in charge of managing said social media platforms and overseeing/executing all creative content including graphics, photos, and videos. All interested candidates can send their portfolio and resume to the Director of Football Operations, Carrigan Bain: carriganbain@uncc.edu

Diversity mandates: Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on mandating the hiring of minorities and under-represented.

Oregon: The Ducks' new OC says Eugene is the only college town west of Texas with an atmosphere that wins championships.

Where Were They Then? Our semi-annual look at where each FBS head coach was 10 years ago is back.

DFO Spring Meetings: The 2022 Director of Football Operations Spring Meetings will be held May 5-6 at the Omni Galleria Hotel in Houston. Click this link for reservations. The tentative schedule for the annual event is set to start with DFO Committee Meetings at 12 p.m. CST on Thursday, May 5. Introductions will start at 2 p.m., followed by the featured speakers beginning at 2:15. There will be a social event Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. The event resumes Friday morning, beginning with breakfast at 7:30 and speakers opening at 8:30. After lunch, there will be an optional tour of an area football/athletics facility at 2 p.m.

