The Scoop - Tuesday April 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UCF: Head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in an automobile accident in Auburn last night, according to multiple reports. He was not injured. The Malzahns were in Auburn to assist Kristi Malzahn's mother following the death of her father.

Big 12: Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will step down after a decade leading the constantly-embattled conference.

Georgia State: Georgia State is seeking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Front 7 graduate assistant coach preferably from southeast with 2 years of high school or college coaching experience. MUST be able to earn admissions into Georgia State graduate programs. Please email resumes to hbraxton@gsu.edu. Resumes will be accepted through this Friday.

ESPN: Here's how much ESPN is set to pay Adam Schefter over the next five years.

Diversity mandates: Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on mandating the hiring of minorities and under-represented.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Offensive line coach Dylan Chmura has been promoted to offensive coordinator. The former Michigan State tight end was NMU's offensive line/tight ends coach last season. He previously worked off-the-field with offensive lineman at Fresno State and Iowa.

Oregon: The Ducks' new OC says Eugene is the only college town west of Texas with an atmosphere that wins championships.

Where Were They Then? Our semi-annual look at where each FBS head coach was 10 years ago is back.

DFO Spring Meetings: The 2022 Director of Football Operations Spring Meetings will be held May 5-6 at the Omni Galleria Hotel in Houston. Click this link for reservations. The tentative schedule for the annual event is set to start with DFO Committee Meetings at 12 p.m. CST on Thursday, May 5. Introductions will start at 2 p.m., followed by the featured speakers beginning at 2:15. There will be a social event Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. The event resumes Friday morning, beginning with breakfast at 7:30 and speakers opening at 8:30. After lunch, there will be an optional tour of an area football/athletics facility at 2 p.m.

CoachComm: "Cobalt PLUS headsets played a vital role in capturing our first state championship in school history!" - Mark Lyons, HFC Central Valley HS (PA)

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University is currently seeking a defensive graduate assistant football coach. The position includes a stipend, housing, a meal plan, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Coaching responsibilities to include; but not limited to, defensive backs. Experience playing and coaching defensive backs is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program including; but not limited to, video editing, practice organization, contest preparation, recruiting weekends, student athlete development, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Adrian McDonald, Assistant Coach, adrian.mcdonald@msutexas.edu. Please no phone calls.

Shephard (D-II - WV): Baldwin Wallace defensive coordinator Tyler Haines is joining the Shephard staff....as offensive coordinator.

Missouri: Former LSU staffer Jake Olsen has joined Drink's staff sources tell FootballScoop.

Fairleigh Dickinson (D-III - NJ): Anthony Van Curen has been named full time head coach after serving as interim this past season. Van Curen previously served as the team's defensive coordinator.

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University is currently seeking an offensive graduate assistant football coach. The position includes a stipend, housing, a meal plan, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Coaching responsibilities to include; but not limited to, running backs. Experience playing and coaching running back is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program including; but not limited to, video editing, practice organization, contest preparation, recruiting weekends, student athlete development, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Josh Miller, Offensive Coordinator, joshua.miller@msutexas.edu. Please no phone calls.

Baylor: Baylor has announced a 10-year extension for AD Mack Rhoades. Details here.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University is seeking a contract for a tight ends / offensive line positional coach. This position will pay a stipend and tuition remission for graduate classes. Great opportunity, entry level position to work closely with the Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach. Interested candidates should forward their resume to Sparky McEwen at smcewen@davenport.edu.

Dayton (FCS - OH): Dayton is looking for an outside linebackers coach. This position will coach its own position, have assigned recruiting area, manage and direct scout team, weekly data input, weekly reports, and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. This is a 10-month position with benefits. Please send a resume and cover letter to Defensive Coordinator Tee Overman at toverman1@udayton.edu No phone calls, please.

Carthage College (D-III - WI): Carthage College is looking for a Recruiting and Retention Graduate Assistant with their football program. This position will receive an $8000 stipend to be disbursed over a 10 month period, occasional meals, and access to affordable housing options. The Recruiting and Retention GA will work in conjunction with the Recruiting Coordinator to handle all setup of official and unofficial visits on campus. They will be responsible for assisting the assistant coaches in input and rating of recruits, setting up their school visits, and generating social media graphics as directed. The GA will also assist in the execution of the program’s academic game plan as well as oversight of study tables and the football study center. Applicants must be proficient in Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, Publisher, Visio and Outlook) and Photoshop. Preference given to candidates with graphic design experience and background. All interested parties, please contact head football coach Dustin Hass at dhass@carthage.edu.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University is seeking applicants for a grad assistant - DFO Position. This position will prepare you to be a DFO at a FBS/FCS level. This role will work directly with the Head Coach. The last young lady in this role has accepted a full-time DFO role at the FCS level. The position pays $5k and tuition remission for masters. Interested candidates should forward their resume to Sparky McEwen at smcewen@davenport.edu.

Berry College (D-III - GA): Memphis defensive quality control Joel Elliott has been announced as the new defensive coordinator at Berry College.

You Move Me: Coaches Moving Coaches! Wherever your next opportunity is, You Move Me is here for your journey! With a team full of football coaches, we understand the relocation process and everything that comes with it. Let our family take care of your family!

University of Northern Colorado (FCS - CO): The University of Northern Colorado is looking for an Assistant Video Coordinator. This is a VOLUNTEER position. Applicants who have experience with DVSport and Visio are preferred. This position will be able to travel with the team during the season. Looking to fill this position as soon as possible. Those interested please reach out to Mitch Williams at mitchell.williams@unco.edu.

Independence (NJCAA - KS): Independence has an opening on staff, with salary up to $25,000, plus housing / meals. Specific responsibilities will be determined based on successful candidate. Spring football starts Monday, April 11. Interested applicants should email resume to efigurski@indycc.edu with “POSITION COACH – [YOUR NAME]” in the subject line. No phone calls please.

Independence (NJCAA – KS): Independence has two VOLUNTEER positions open on staff: one on offense and one on defense. Housing / meals will be provided. Successful candidates will have their own recruiting area and may have the opportunity to coach their own position group. Spring football starts Monday, April 11. Interested applicants should email resume to efigurski@indycc.edu with “VOLUNTEER COACH – [YOUR NAME]” as the subject line. No phone calls please.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.