The Scoop - Monday April 4, 2022

Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish died yesterday at age 75. Parrish dedicated over forty years of his life to coaching young men and was well regarded and well liked throughout the profession. Please keep the Parrish family in your prayers. God bless.

Florida A&M (FCS): Marcus Windham has joined the staff as running backs coach.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University is seeking a contract for a TE/OL positional coach. This position will pay a stipend and tuition remission for graduate classes. Great opportunity, entry level position to work closely with the Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach. Interested candidates should forward their resume to Sparky McEwen at smcewen@davenport.edu.

Dayton (FCS - OH): Dayton is looking for an OLB coach. This position will coach its own position, have assigned recruiting area, manage and direct scout team, weekly data input, weekly reports, and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. This is a 10-month position with benefits. Please send a resume and cover letter to Defensive Coordinator Tee Overman at toverman1@udayton.edu No phone calls, please.

Carthage College (D-III - WI): Carthage College is looking for a Recruiting and Retention Graduate Assistant with their football program. This position will receive an $8000 stipend to be disbursed over a 10 month period, occasional meals, and access to affordable housing options. The Recruiting and Retention GA will work in conjunction with the Recruiting Coordinator to handle all setup of official and unofficial visits on campus. They will be responsible for assisting the assistant coaches in input and rating of recruits, setting up their school visits, and generating social media graphics as directed. The GA will also assist in the execution of the program’s academic game plan as well as oversight of study tables and the football study center. Applicants must be proficient in Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, Publisher, Visio and Outlook) and Photoshop. Preference given to candidates with graphic design experience and background. All interested parties, please contact head football coach Dustin Hass at dhass@carthage.edu.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University is seeking applicants for a GA - DFO Position. This position will prepare you to be a DFO at a FBS/FCS level. This role will work directly with the Head Coach. The last young lady in this role has accepted a full-time DFO role at the FCS level. The position pays $5k and tuition remission for masters. Interested candidates should forward their resume to Sparky McEwen at smcewen@davenport.edu.

Randolph-Macon College (D-III - VA): Randolph-Macon College has two full-time defensive positions open. Priority is defensive line and linebackers but looking for the best coach and fit. To apply, please complete an online application at https://bit.ly/rnc1456 and include a resume, letter of interest, and contact information for three professional references addressed to: Sharon Jackson, Director of Human Resources. No phone calls please – use the link to apply.

SUNY Maritime (D-III - NY): SUNY Maritime College is accepting applications for an Defensive Assistant position (preferably DBs) with added Special Teams responsibilities. This is a 10 month intern position. Stipend, limited meal plan, no housing. Please send cover letter, resume and references to football@sunymaritime.edu.

Texas Tech: Senior offensive analyst Kirk Bryant is taking time away from the Red Raiders this spring to compete on The Bachelorette.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops is hiring his new executive director of recruiting away from Texas A&M.

Murray State (FCS - KY): Murray State will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference, effective 2023. The Racers' Olympic sports will join the MVC on July 1.

North Alabama (FCS): UNA football is looking for an Offensive Line Graduate Assistant. Those interested please email Caleb Carbine at ccarbine@una.edu.

Towson (FCS - MD): Towson University has IMMEDIATE openings for 2 Offensive Quality Control Positions and 2 Defensive Quality Control Positions on staff. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 4 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Ideally, candidates must be able to start working as soon as possible. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified Offensive applicants should email arodridguez@towson.edu and all interested and qualified Defensive applicants should email crunza@towson.edu. Please include Resume, References & Cover Letter in emails.

Southern Nazarene (D-II - OK): SNU has an opening for 2 defensive Graduate Assistants. SNU is a Christian university located in the NW OKC suburb of Bethany, OK, that plays in the Great American Conference. MUST be admitted to SNU graduate school. These positions include grad. school tuition & books, and a stipend with a meal allowance. Will be responsible for a defensive position, recruiting area, and special teams coaching. Please EMAIL (no phone calls please) a statement of faith, cover letter, resume with references to dhada@mail.snu.edu

Rowan (D-III - NJ): Rowan University seeks Minority Football Coaching Interns. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, these internships are structured as a 10-month educational experience and are designed to give individuals with an interest in coaching the opportunity to hone their skill development and coaching ability in one or more position areas – RB, WR, and DL. The appointment is for one year, with a possible one-year renewal. Pay is $10,000 to $12,000. Email accorsi@rowan.edu if interested.

Dayton (FCS - OH): Source tells FootballScoop Ball State receivers grad assistant Sam Costantino has accepted the receivers position at Dayton. Costantino played at Dayton 2016-19 and has coached at Eastern Illinois, Westminster College and Rutgers in addition to his time at Ball State this past season.

Carson-Newman (D-II - TN): Carson-Newman University has an opening for a quality control coach, which will assist with the offensive line. The candidate will be responsible for helping with the day-to-day coaching and organization of the offensive line, have their own recruiting area, and be responsible for other duties assigned by the head coach. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. This position includes a small stipend, no housing, and the possibility of meals. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to Brock Pursley at bpursley@cn.edu.

UC Davis (FCS): UC Davis is looking for a volunteer coach to work with the Offensive Line. This position will have practice responsibilities, along with helping the offensive staff with film breakdown, scouting reports, and recruiting. Candidates with offensive line, defensive line, or run game experience are encouraged to apply. Please email resumes to mjkitchen@ucdavis.edu.

Maryland: Georgia State offensive line grad assistant Jerry Prutos has accepted the offensive line quality control position at Maryland source shares with FootballScoop.

Albright College (D-III - PA): Albright, located in Reading, PA has receivers or tight ends coaching position open and safeties or linebacker coaching position. The positions pays $10,000 over 10 Months plus room. Please send resume and references to: icollins@albright.edu. No phone calls please.

Kansas: Kansas has added former Lions linebackers coach Mark DeLeone as a defensive analyst and former Bears assistant defensive line coach Shane Toub as a quality control on the defensive side of the ball Pete Thamel shares.

UConn: Jim Mora has added Mickey Grace as an offensive analyst.

Western Carolina (FCS): Cody Edwards has been promoted to linebackers coach.

North Carolina A&T (FCS): Former Kent State safeties coach Jason Makrinos has accepted the defensive backs position at NCA&T source tells FootballScoop.

Study: This study shows us the surest path to an FBS coaching job.

Georgia Tech: Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander is expected to take the same job at Georgia Tech, sources tell FootballScoop.

Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt linebacker launches GoFundMe to help coach Greer Martini's girlfriend after horrific accident. Prayers and support are greatly appreciated.

