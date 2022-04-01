The Scoop - Friday April 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Virginia Tech: Alex Jones has joined Brent Pry's staff as assistant director of player personnel. Jones previously worked at Marshall in the same capacity.

Arkansas: Terry Hawthorne, who spent last season with the Illinois staff, has accepted a defensive quality control job with the Razorbacks.

First Down Financial: First Down Financial is looking to add to its already winning team. After our cutting-edge training, applicants will have all the tools necessary to produce SIX Figure commissions. The position is commissioned based featuring unlimited income potential. Continue your current coaching career, no full-time commitment is necessary. Interested applicants should reach out to contact@firstdownfinancialinc.com to discuss licensing requirements.

Northwestern State: Former Tulane graduate assistant Jordan Hopkins has taken the defensive line job at Northwestern State, per source.

Troy: Sources tell FootballScoop Jon Sumrall has added David Mackie to the staff as a defensive analyst. Mackie previously served as safeties coach at Louisiana Tech under Skip Holtz and has coached at Hampton and East Carolina.

Campbell (FCS - NC): Source tells FootballScoop former Lincoln University head coach Malik Hoskins is joining the staff as an offensive analyst.

UTSA: UTSA is looking for an offensive graduate assistant that will work with the Offensive Line. Applicant will have had to graduate with their first undergraduate degree within the last 7 years. If interested, please send resume to Kevin Brown, the Director of Football Operations, at kevin.brown@utsa.edu. No phone calls please.

Washington: Sources tell FootballScoop that CJ McGorisk, a defensive GA at Indiana, has accepted a defensive analyst position with the Huskies. McGorisk previously worked with Kalen DeBoer at Fresno State as well.

Study: This study shows us the surest path to an FBS coaching job.

Georgia Tech: Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander is expected to take the same job at Georgia Tech, sources tell FootballScoop.

Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt linebacker launches GoFundMe to help coach Greer Martini's girlfriend after horrific accident. Prayers and support are greatly appreciated.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns are reportedly adding a MAC coordinator to the staff.

Cincinnati: Sources tell FootballScoop that Cincinnati native Ricky Brown is leaving Ohio State to join Luke Fickell's Bearcats staff.

Final Four: The first Duke-Carolina Final Four game happens in Coach K's season. What's the college football equivalent of that?

Campbell (FCS - NC): Braxton Harris has been promoted to associate head coach at Campbell University, per source. Harris will continue to serve as the Camels’ recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach.

Houston: As the program prepares for their move to the Big 12, Dana Holgorsen has agreed to a six-year extension taking him through the 2027 season. More here from earlier this month.

Miami (OH): Moving quickly, Miami (Ohio) reportedly has its new wide receivers coach.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.