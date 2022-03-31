The Scoop - Thursday March 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Funeral services for Dave Nichol will be Monday April 11th at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church (1201 Alma Drive, Plano, TX 75075) beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the Nichol family has requested donations be made to the Dave Nichol Memorial Football Scholarship Endowment at Texas Tech. No one was more excited than Dave when a walk on was put on scholarship and this is something that he would have liked a great deal. Your continued prayers are felt and appreciated.

Georgia Tech: Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander is expected to take the same job at Georgia Tech, sources tell FootballScoop.

Final Four: The first Duke-Carolina Final Four game happens in Coach K's season. What's the college football equivalent of that?

Arizona Cardinals: Central Washington (D-II) offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Connor Senger has been named the team's latest Bidwell Coaching Fellow and will assist with the quarterbacks in his new role.

Tampa Bay Bucs: New head coach Todd Bowles shares that he will continue to call the Bucs defense and that Kacy Rogers and Larry Foote will serve as his co-defensive coordinators.

Miami (OH): Moving quickly, Miami (Ohio) reportedly has its new wide receivers coach.

Clemson: Northwestern deputy/COO Kevin White is expected to become the new deputy AD at Clemson, where he'll oversee football, tweets ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Houston: As the program prepares for their move to the Big 12, Dana Holgorsen has agreed to a six-year extension taking him through the 2027 season. More here from earlier this month.

Monroe (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to fill (2) graduate assistant openings on their staff. Preference will be given to Offensive Line and Wide Receivers, but exceptions cab be made for the best candidate. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, game preparation, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. College coaching experience is a plus but not required, and minority candidates are encouraged. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please have Graduate Assistant in the title of your email. No phone calls please.

Bloomsburg (D-II - PA): Bloomsburg is looking to hire an offensive assistant coach (preferably a wide receivers coach). This is a full-time, 12-month position which requires the organization and supervision of various aspects of the football program with an emphasis on offense, recruitment of qualified student-athletes with a commitment to academic success, ability to relate to student-athletes, compliance with NCAA, PSAC, and Bloomsburg rules and regulations, scheduling, CPR certification, practice and game planning, strength and conditioning, scouting, video editing, budget management, fundraising, community engagement, camps and clinics, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. Interested candidates can email fsheptock@bloomu.edu.

Study: This study shows us the surest path to an FBS coaching job.

Delta State (D-II - MS): Per source, Delta State has hired Kendrick Wade as the new wide receivers coach.

Midland (NAIA - NE): Midland University has an IMMEDIATE opening for a defensive graduate assistant coaching the Linebackers or Safeties. Ideal candidates must be passionate, with great attention to detail, and an unrivaled work ethic. Responsibilities include: running Linebacker or Safety meetings, assisting with special teams, helping with weekly game plan, film breakdown, data entry (HUDL), on/off campus recruiting, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Defensive Coordinator. Ideal candidates should have either one year of High School or College coaching experience. Minorities are encouraged to apply. The Midland University Graduate Assistant position includes: free private school tuition, free meal plan, and a monthly stipend for housing. Position is contingent on acceptance into Midland University Graduate School. Please send resume/cover letter to Head Coach Jeff Jamrog at Jamrog@MidlandU.edu. No phone calls please.

Arkansas Tech (D-II): Arkansas Tech University is seeking applicants for 2 offensive GA's (OL & Skill position). Position includes but is not limited to: video editing, academic monitoring, maintaining a recruiting area, equipment, coaching a position and other duties assigned by the head coach. All interested and qualified applicants can email cover letter, resume, and references to Ryan Trevathan at rtrevathan@atu.edu

Cleveland Browns: The Browns are reportedly adding a MAC coordinator to the staff.

Tennessee Tech (FCS): DeWayne Alexander has made a number of moves on his staff.

Illinois State (FCS): Kenny Braimer has joined the staff as a graduate assistant working with the inside linebackers and special teams. Braimer spent last season as a graduate assistant at Sul Ross State (D-III - TX).

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): Head Coach Steve Englehart has finalized his staff as follows: Jayson Martin (Assistant to HC / Recruiting Coordinator / TEs), Dan Owen (DC), Will Kirkendall (STC / Safeties), Aaron Archie (ILBs), Tommy Crayton (Run Game Coordinator / OL), Nolan Genovese (Pass Game Coordinator / WRs), Keith Emery (DL), Jo Jackson (CB), Chad Veccharella (OLB), and Tristian Walker (RBs).

Bucket Teaching the Drive & Shallow Game: As an Air Raid outfit, Henderson State University (AR) has been running shallows for years. But it wasn’t until offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk heard Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talk about “bucketing” concepts that the light bulb went off. So, this off-season he re-grouped the Reddies' entire pass game into six buckets, which helped him and his staff build in accompanying tags to speed up his quarterback’s progressions. This week, X&O Labs takes a look into how the Reddies streamlined the language around its drives and shallows to produce a 62% efficiency rating finishing 4th in total offense (494 ypg), 7th in scoring offense (40.5 ppg), and 11th in passing offense (311 ypg) at the Division 2 level this season. Continue to the full article and game film.

Tampa Bay Bucs: Big news from last night, as Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is stepping down. More on the Bucs' plans here.

Centenary (D-III - LA): Byron Dawson has been announced as the new head coach. Dawson is a former LSU star who has been tabbed to bring football back to the Centenary campus after five seasons without it.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime and Jackson State have a very nice new facility about to be finished.

Georgia Tech: Geoff Collins has reportedly added a veteran college play caller with stops at Tennessee and Georgia to his staff.

Oklahoma: If you love running power or the Air Raid, you're going to get a kick out of this story from Bob Stoops' first staff meeting after taking over at Oklahoma involving Mike Leach and Mark Mangino, as told by the new leader of the Sooners.

Saint Francis (NAIA - IN): Saint Francis is shuffling its staff following a 3-6 season, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

