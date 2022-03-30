The Scoop - Wednesday March 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Tech: Geoff Collins has reportedly added a veteran college play caller with stops at Tennessee and Georgia to his staff.

Oklahoma: If you love running power or the Air Raid, you're going to get a kick out of this story from Bob Stoops' first staff meeting after taking over at Oklahoma involving Mike Leach and Mark Mangino, as told by the new leader of the Sooners.

Kalamazoo (D-III - MI): Kalamazoo College is seeking to hire a defensive coordinator. This is a full-time (12 month) position. The successful candidate will assist the head coach in all aspects of the administration of the football program including recruiting, practice and game planning, strength and conditioning, video analysis, and all other secondary responsibilities as assigned. Knowledge of and adherence to MIAA and NCAA rules is required. Experience coaching linebackers or defensive backs is preferred. The successful candidate must have a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of collegiate coaching experience. A master’s degree and five years of collegiate coaching experience is preferred. The salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. All interested candidates must apply for the position by following this link.

Indiana State (FCS): Curt Mallory and the school have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Sycamores through the 2027 season. Mallory has led the program since 2017 and Indiana State is coming off a 5-6 season in 2021.

Minnesota: PJ Fleck has added two new members to his staff, and made one promotion, per source. Drew Smith, who previously worked on staffs at Eastern Michigan and Northwestern, has been hired as assistant for recruiting and personnel. Chandler Burning, who spent the last two seasons at Hawaii, has come on board as assistant for recruiting and administration, and Kramer Cook has been promoted from director of recruiting strategy to director of recruiting operations.

Bethany (D-III - WV): Bethany College is looking to hire a graduate assistant. Responsibilities will include coaching own position, recruiting own territory, weekly opponent breakdowns, and other responsibilities assigned by Head Coach or Coordinator. This position is flexible in terms of coaching on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, so best fit. Position includes Graduate school tuition, housing, meals, and a stipend. Interested candidates e-mail resume and cover letter to Brandon Robinson at brobinson@bethanywv.edu

UW-Whitewater (D-III): UW-Stout (D-III) offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Nick Pesik has joined the staff as offensive coordinator and Illinois College (D-III) offensive coordinator Brody Pogue has come on board to coach the receivers. Head coach Kevin Bullis has promoted tight ends / tackles coach and DFO Tim Shields to offensive line coach and assistant offensive line coach Teril Boldiis has been elevated to tight ends coach and will serve as director of football operations.

Cal: Kenny Hill has joined the program in an offensive quality control role and Allen Brown as a defensive quality control coach.

Miami: Former McNeese State (FCS - LA) quarterback Cody Orgeron has joined the program as an offensive intern

Sun Belt: Make room, because the league will officially add four new members for this coming season.

Highest Paid: Our series examining the highest-paid position coaches rolls on, this time with the defensive line.

NFL: The NFL has approved new overtime rules...for the playoffs.

Cincinnati: Sources tell FootballScoop that Luke Fickell has filled the final spot on his on-field staff with a fast-rising Division III coordinator.

