The Scoop - Tuesday March 29, 2022

Cincinnati: Sources tell FootballScoop that Luke Fickell has filled the final spot on his on-field staff with a fast-rising Division III coordinator.

Manchester (D-III - IN): The Manchester staff is looking to hire an assistant coach. Details, and how to apply, via this link.

West Virginia: Randy Wilkins has joined the staff as a defensive analyst after a dozen seasons as the defensive line coach at Midwestern State (D-II).

Indiana State (FCS): Tight ends coach / recruiting coordinator Tyler Funk has been promoted to offensive line coach.

Brian Flores: Two more coaches are reportedly joining Brian Flores' racial discrimination suit against the NFL.

Yale (FCS): Kent State offensive graduate assistant Juan Soto has accepted an offensive quality control position working with receivers at Yale, per source.

Helmet Rankings: The annual helmet rankings done by the NFL have been released.

NFL: Entering its 20th season in existence, the NFL took steps toward addressing the systemic reasons why the Rooney Rule exists in the first place.

Towson (FCS - MD): Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief, who had been serving as a graduate assistant for Mike Locksley at Maryland, is being hired as the wide receivers coach at Towson, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Arkansas: Marshall offensive quality control coach Nick Mathews has accepted a job with the Razorbacks. Also, Drew Smith has joined the support staff as a recruiting and personnel assistant.

NFL: Get 32(ish) of the brightest, most powerful men in football together and what do you have? A 1st grade class photo.

Pitt: Pat Narduzzi has signed a contract extension at Pitt.

