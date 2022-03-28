The Scoop - Monday March 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

NFL: Entering its 20th season in existence, the NFL took steps toward addressing the systemic reasons why the Rooney Rule exists in the first place.

Waynesburg (D-III - PA): Former Robert Morris University (FCS - PA) offensive coordinator Gabe Luvara has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Luvara has also previously had FCS coordinator duties at the University of Albany (FCS - NY) and Duquesne University (FCS - PA).

Arkansas Tech (D-II): Arkansas Tech University is seeking applicants for a defensive backs GA. Secondary playing/coaching experience is preferred. Compensation includes $800/Mo for 11 months and 6 hours of tuition per semester. Position includes but is not limited to: video editing, academic monitoring, maintaining a recruiting area, equipment, coaching a position and other duties assigned by the head coach. All interested and qualified applicants can email cover letter, resume, and references to Josh Lawson at jlawson13@atu.edu.

NFL: Get 32(ish) of the brightest, most powerful men in football together and what do you have? A 1st grade class photo.

Fox Sports: With Joe Buck off to ESPN, Fox will promote Kevin Burkhardt to its No. 1 NFL play-by-play announcer, per the New York Post. He has been with the network since 2013 and was Fox's No. 2 NFL voice in 2021.

Miami (OH): Former Michigan State defensive line coach Ron Burton has been named defensive line coach on Chuck Martin's staff at Miami. Burton won the FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year award twice while in East Lansing (2013 and 2018).

Williams College (D-III - MA): Williams College, a member of the New England Small College Athletics Conference (NESCAC), seeks to fill 2 Coaching positions; an Assistant Coach as well as a Senior Assistant Coach. The Assistant Coach will be responsible for either an Offensive or Defensive Skill position, and the Senior Assistant position will be the Quarterbacks Coach. Both will have responsibilities with Special Teams, a designated recruiting area, and video coordination. Both positions are 12 month, full time positions with benefits and meal plans. To apply please visit this link.

Auburn: Per source, Minnesota creative director JJ Wahlquist is leaving to join Auburn's staff in a similar role.

Dickinson State (NAIA - ND): Dickinson State University is seeking applicants for an Offensive Graduate Assistant working with either the Wide Receivers or Running Backs. Compensation includes a $5,000 stipend for 10 months, some meals, and full tuition waiver to pursue a master’s degree. Applicants must have a 2.5 GPA to be accepted into the graduate program. Position responsibilities consist of helping with all aspects of the football program including, running your own position group, practice organization, video editing/breakdown, equipment duties, recruiting, academic monitoring, summer camps and all other responsibilities given out by the head coach and coordinators. All interested and qualified applicants can email cover letter, resume, and references to Russell McCarvel at russell.mccarvel@dickinsonstate.edu. No phone calls please.

Kutztown (D-II - PA): Chris Vega has accepted a position on the staff coaching the safeties, per source.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University invites applicants for a defensive coordinator. This is a full-time, 12-month benefited administrative staff position in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics reporting to the Head Football Coach Jonathan Drach. As the defensive coordinator the successful candidate is responsible for assisting the head coach in all facets of the program, including the recruitment of student athletes, oversight of situational and contingency planning, implementation of the game plan in practice format utilizing scouting reports, film analysis, scripting and carding. Additional responsibilities in the department of intercollegiate athletics will be assigned. A Bachelor’s degree is required, Master’s degree preferred. The ideal candidate must have significant knowledge of and proven success in coaching football preferably at the collegiate level. Demonstrated knowledge of NCAA and conference rules is required. Please forward your resume and cover letter to Jonathan Drach at jonathan.drach@wilkes.edu to be considered for the opening. Position will remain open until filled.

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick won't give anyone an offensive or defensive coordinator title this year.

Indianapolis Colts: Former Carolina and Denver head coach John Fox has joined the staff as a senior defensive assistant.

Hard Knocks: The Detroit Lions will be the focus of the HBO show this training camp.

Pitt: Pat Narduzzi has signed a contract extension at Pitt.

Eastern Michigan: Per source, Richard Hageman has joined the EMU staff as a defensive analyst. Hageman previously served in quality control roles at Wyoming (2019) and NIU (2017-18).

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Vernell Price, who helped the support staff in a variety of roles at the University of San Diego, is the new defensive tackles coach at Valpo, per source.

Missouri Western State (D-II): Missouri Western State University is seeking applicants for a Defensive Line GA or Quality Control. Defensive Line playing/coaching experience is preferred but not mandatory. Compensation includes $500/Mo for 10 months, some meals, and full tuition if you want to pursue a master's degree. Starting date is June 1st. Position includes but is not limited to: video editing, academic monitoring, maintaining a recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Experience with Photo Shop, Premiere Pro, and social media strategies is a plus and will be given preference. All interested and qualified applicants can email cover letter, resume, and references to Justin Richter at jrichter2@missouriwestern.edu.

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): With the addition of Armon Binns as wide receivers coach Josh Sinagoga has moved move to quarterbacks coach / recruiting coordinator.



Bentley (D-II - MA): Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Keith LeVan and assistant head coach / offensive line coach Bill Samko have both resigned.

Indianapolis Colts: Oregon defensive graduate assistant Brent Jackson has accepted a role with the Colts, per source.

East Mississippi CC (JC): Kevie Thompson, who was the Assistant Head Coach / Co-Defensive Coordinator at West Alabama (D-II) has taken over as the Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator at East Mississippi Junior college.

Thaddeus Stevens (JC - PA): Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach. The position includes a stipend, for interested candidates who are in a commuting distance from the school (Lancaster, Pa.). Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to CORNERS. Experience playing and coaching CORNERS is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Dennis Iezzi at iezzi@stevenscollege.edu.

Weber State (FCS - UT): David Fiefia has been announced as the program's new tigh ends coach. Fiefia will also help coordinate special teams. Also, Skyler Ridley will coach the team's wide receivers and coordinate special teams, corners coach Andrew Dyson has been promoted to a full-time position on staff, running backs coach Robert Conley has added the title of recruiting coordinator, and James Cowser is now the assistant defensive line coach where he will work closely with the defensive ends.

UW-Platteville (D-III): Bob Dunn has accepted the quarterbacks job on staff. Dunn previously served as an offensive graduate assistant and analyst at Wisconsin.

Slippery Rock (D-II - PA): After three seasons on the staff at Indiana as an analyst, Drew Moulton has accepted the offensive coordinator / quarterbacks job.

Cruziero (Brazil): The Cruzeiro Futebol Americano organization has three non-paid volunteer positions available. The positions of need are RB, OL coach and DB coach with ST Coordinator as a possible added title. This is a very unique chance to coach in the beautiful country of Brazil in the city of Belo Horizonte from April-July. The coach will be completely responsible for all expenses with the help of the organization for recommendations on places to stay. The cost of living is extremely inexpensive, so this could be used as an opportunity/vacation time. If interested please respond to fbheadcoachcruzeiro@gmail.com.



Rice: Former Denver Broncos running back CJ Anderson is now coaching the running backs at Rice. Anderson retired from playing in 2020 and started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Cal for one season before accepting the head coaching job at Monte Vista HS (Danville, CA).

