The Scoop - Friday March 25, 2022

Northern Arizona (FCS): Kenji Jackson, who spent the last two seasons in a defensive analyst role at Arkansas, has joined the staff as safeties / nickels coach.

Carolina Panthers: Al Holcomb and Jeff Nixon have been promoted to assistant head coaching roles. Nixon served as the interim offensive coordinator for the final five games of the season while Holcolmb was the defensive run game coordinator.

Lakeland (D-III - WI): Lakeland has openings for graduate assistants working with the defensive line and wide receivers. Position will be responsible for all aspects of coaching the DL or WRs and also have a recruiting territory. Applicants must be able to secure admission to graduate school at Lakeland, with Masters degree programs in Business or Leadership and Organizational Development. Compensation includes a stipend and full tuition remission. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants must apply using this link. No phone calls, please.

Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA): Oklahoma Panhandle State University has a defensive line coach opening. The job will pay $11,000 and ½ housing. There are no benefits or meals at this time. Apply via this link: . We are looking to fill this position ASAP.

North Carolina Central: An update on Trei Oliver's staff where Kevin Maurice is joining the staff and others changes are happening.

Michigan State: After a few seasons on the support staff at LSU, Anthony Clavo has joined Mel Tucker's staff in East Lansing as an offensive recruiting assistant.

Misericordia (D-III - PA): Misericordia University has hired Kiefer Price as it's new offensive coordinator. Kiefer is the former offensive coordinator at Iowa Wesleyan. Kiefer has also has also coached the offensive line at Jackson State (FCS), McMurry (D-III - TX) and Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA).

David Cutcliffe: Cut is joining the staff at the SEC as special assistant to the commissioner for football relations. More on the hire and his new duties here.

ECU: Per source, former Campbell (FCS - NC) defensive pass game coordinator / defensive backs coach Bryan Butterworth has accepted the director of player development position at ECU.

Texas: Texas has added a Division II coordinator to its offensive support staff, per source.

Michigan: Per source, Michigan has added former Florida defensive assistant Anthony Marciano to the staff as a defensive analyst.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS): David Bailiff has hired five coaches, all with D1 or NFL experience, including a FootballScoop FBS Coach of the Year award winner.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson University is looking to fill some assistant coaching positions. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the head coach in recruiting, coaching an assigned position group, along with other assigned duties. Opportunities are available on both O & D. The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (required). Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: Housing provided per availability, along with a stipend of $10K over 10 months, August 31 - May 31. Not eligible for benefits. Position Available: Immediately. Please submit resume and cover letter to srock@anderson.edu no phone calls please.

Realignment: Fire up the rumor mill, folks. Mike Gundy thinks the Big 12 isn't done expanding.

Anna Maria (FCS - MA): Tanner Kingsley, a former quarterback for the program who graduated in 2019, has been elevated from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

