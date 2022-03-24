The Scoop - Thursday March 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Please join us in praying for the family of former longtime Santa Clara University assistant Don Bordenave, who passed away earlier this month. Bordenave spent over three decades coaching at his alma mater.

UIndy (D-II - IN): Miami (OH) graduate assistant David Gunter has accepted the tight ends job.

Franklin Pierce (D-II - NH): Ronald Johnson has been announced as defensive line coach.

Sioux Falls (D-II - SD): The program has hired Luke Johnson as linebackers coach. Johnson spent last season coaching the outside linebackers at Wofford (FCS - SC), where he started on staff in 2020 as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to an on-field role.

Butler (JC - KS): Dreamius Smith, a former standout player for the Grizzlies, has been named running backs coach. The school has also announced the addition of Gregg Hoolins as wide receivers coach.

Middle Tennessee: Austin Cochran, who previously worked with the Hula Bowl and Shorter (D-II - GA), has accepted the director of recruiting position, per source.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS): David Bailiff has hired five coaches, all with D1 or NFL experience, including a FootballScoop FBS Coach of the Year award winner.

Michigan State: Georgia video intern Davis Walker is joining the Spartans staff as assistant director of video technology.

David Cutcliffe: Cut is joining the staff at the SEC as special assistant to the commissioner for football relations. More on the hire and his new duties here.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Per source, Mike Furrey has completed his offensive staff with the additions of Jake Kostner (OC / QBs), Nate Garner (OL / Run Game Coordinator), Lane Knost (TEs / Recruiting Coordinator / Pass Game Coordinator), Jerricho Cotchery (WRs) and Danny Welke (offensive analyst).

Virginia Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is looking for a game Week 10 (11/5/2022) of the 2022 season. If interested, please email Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Realignment: Fire up the rumor mill, folks. Mike Gundy thinks the Big 12 isn't done expanding.

Holy Cross (FCS - MA): Head coach Bob Chesney has announced a number of additions and changes to his coaching staff for the 2022 season. After five seasons as offensive line coach Chris Smith has been promoted to offensive coordinator, Sacred Heart (FCS - CT) nickels / outside linebackers coach Kyle Barnes has been added as corners coach, and Nick Della Jacono has been promoted from defensive quality control to defensive line coach. Also, Lehigh (FCS - PA) running backs and special teams coordinator Anthony DiMichele will work with the safeties while Rich Gunnel, who coached the running backs at Boston College last year, will coach the team's receivers and Dean Kennedy will coach quarterbacks after spending last season at Florida in a quality control / assistant quarterbacks role.

Arkansas: Marshall defensive backs graduate assistant Nick Matthews has joined the staff as a defensive analyst, per source.

Dallas Cowboys: Brian Schottenheimer, who spent last season as the pass game coordinator for Urban Meyer's staff with the Jaguars, is joining the organization in a role centered on league trends and game-planning on both sides of the ball, working with both offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Albert Breer tweets.

St. Norbert (D-III - WI): St. Norbert College, a nationally-ranked, private, Catholic, liberal arts college located in De Pere, WI (suburb of Green Bay) is seeking a Football Defensive Coordinator. This position is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the defensive unit, teaching a weight training class in the Physical Education department, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach of Football. The position is a 12 month contract with competitive pay. Apply at this link.

Dickinson (D-III - PA): Dickinson College has an opening for a defensive intern, preferably with defensive line experience. The position will recruit, coach, and run meetings. Compensation includes a stipend, housing, and meals. Interested candidates please send resumes to glennonc@dickinson.edu.

Idaho (FCS): Idaho is looking to hire a Quality Control assistant working with Recruiting Operations. Candidates will be responsible for assisting with prospect databases and data management, designing recruiting graphics, on-campus recruiting relations, along with other duties assigned by Recruiting Coordinator and Head Coach. Experience with Photoshop, JumpForward, and DVSport will have priority consideration. A successful Recruiting QC candidate could be considered for future Graduate Assistant Positions on staff. Compensation: $8,000 stipend position, with no housing, meals, or benefits provided. Interested candidates send Cover Letter & Resume to vandalfootball@uidaho.edu. No phone calls, please.

Ferris State’s 10 Personnel Run/RPO Menu: Whoever says you can’t run the ball from 10 Personnel groupings didn’t watch Ferris State University (MI) play ball this season. Perhaps there is no one better in distributing the football than the Bulldogs, whose five starting skill players (including the QB) amassed over 280 yards rushing and 231 yards receiving per game. And over 60% of those snaps came from 10 personnel groupings, mainly 2x2 open and 3x1 formations. A QB run team by trade, the Bulldogs shifted its philosophy this season to building in pure RPOs to create softer edges for the QB. Whatever it did worked as Ferris State led the D2 ranks in total offense (551 ypg), scoring offense (47 ppg), and first downs (24 per game) capturing its first national championship in school history. Run game coordinator Sam Parker takes X&O Labs deep into how he and the offensive staff formats the Bulldogs 10 Personnel Run/RPO menu into the field, boundary, and run box dynamics. Keep reading here.

Highest Paid: Yesterday we kicked off our 2022 salary series with the defensive backfield. Then we shifted our focus to the coaches of the wide receivers.

East Tennessee State (FCS): Chris Grimes has joined the staff as defensive backs coach and Joe Horn has been hired to coach the receivers.

Quincy (D-II - IL): Quincy University is looking to hire undergraduate student assistant coaches. These positions will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film breakdown, data entry and other duties as assigned (Specific coaching assignments and tasks will be determined by successful candidate’s strengths). These positions have scholarship money available. Interested candidates can email resumes to Coach Pannone at pannomi@quincy.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until positions are filled.

LSU: Brian Kelly defends assistant Frank Wilson, who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

USFL: The league has announced some creative new rules, including a 3-point option after touchdowns, a new format for overtime, and an onside kick alternative with a big risk-reward trade off.

Iowa: Former Colorado State offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Jonathon Budmyer is working with the Hawkeyes as an analyst.

Florida: Athletic director Scott Stricklin shares how hiring a new head coach is like shopping the produce section.

UCLA: Former Northern Arizona (FCS) defensive ends coach / recruiting coordinator Josh Irvin has joined the Bruins staff.

Nebraska Wesleyan University (D-III): Nebraska Wesleyan University is seeking qualified applicants for a Defensive Football Intern. Must have defensive line experience. This position will work with the football program in all aspects of developing a competitive program including, but not limited to, recruiting, coaching, program organization, and mentoring student-athletes. Must have coaching experience on the defensive side of the ball, and must be willing to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and the summer. Intern will receive a $10,000 stipend plus housing. Interested candidates submit a cover letter, resume, three references to Defensive Coordinator Kevin Crume at kcrume@nebrwesleyan.edu. No phone calls please.

Virginia: Jay Guillermo, who coached the tight ends at Western Carolina previously, has joined the Virginia staff. Guillermo also spent time as a graduate assistant at Georgia State.

Indiana: Per source, Minot State (D-II - MN) offensive line coach Danny Friend has joined the staff in a quality control role. More on the addition here.

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): Colby Carthel has signed a long-term extension at SFA. Why he says he's jacked up to remain a Lumberjack.

