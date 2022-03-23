The Scoop - Wednesday March 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

USFL: The league has announced some creative new rules, including a 3-point option after touchdowns, a new format for overtime, and an onside kick alternative with a big risk-reward trade off.

Ole Miss: Former FAU special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jason Fairman has joined Lane Kiffin's staff as an analyst, Matt Zenitz tweets. Fairman previously worked with Kiffin at both USC and FAU.

Indiana: Per source, Minot State (D-II - MN) offensive line coach Danny Friend has joined the staff in a quality control role. More on the addition here.

New Mexico Military Institute (JC): New Mexico Military Institute Junior College is now accepting applicants for an assistant defensive coach. This will be a Salary position with full benefits. This position will start immediately. Job duties include coaching a position, working with special teams, recruiting area, youth camp coordinator and film breakdown etc. Interested candidates should send resume and references to taufaasau@nmmi.edu.

LSU: Brian Kelly defends assistant Frank Wilson, who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Florida: Athletic director Scott Stricklin shares how hiring a new head coach is like shopping the produce section.

Dodge City (JC - KS): The Dodge City Football program is looking to fill a special teams coordinator position. Job duties will include coaching your own position on the defensive side of the ball, preferably linebackers. Must have three years of college coaching experience. Dodge City CC is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Terry Karg, via email at tkarg@dc3.edu No phone calls please.

Kirk Herbstreit: In adding the Amazon Thursday night game to his Saturday double duty, Kirk Herbstreit will attempt an unprecedented schedule each weekend. How's this going to work exactly?

New Mexico Military Institute (JC): New Mexico Military Institute Junior College is now accepting applicants for intern positions in the fall 2022 season. This will be a stipend position for young coaches who are looking to start a career in coaching college football. This fall will cover housing and meals. Email resumes to taufaasau@nmmi.edu.

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): Colby Carthel has signed a long-term extension at SFA. Why he says he's jacked up to remain a Lumberjack.

Slippery Rock (D-II - PA): Kent State offensive graduate assistant Sam Kukura has accepted the tight ends job.

Penn (FCS): The University of Pennsylvania is actively looking for a Chief of Staff / Director of Football Operations. If interested, please apply for the position using this link.

North Carolina Wesleyan College (D-III - NC): North Carolina Wesleyan College is seeking applicants for an Offensive Assistant coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching a position (RB’s), maintaining a recruiting territory and film breakdown (HUDL) and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a contract position with benefits. Looking to fill position as soon as possible, so candidate should be ready to relocate. Email cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Offensive Coordinator Matt Keith at mkeith@ncwc.edu. No phone calls please.

Amherst (D-III - MA): Amherst College has two job openings. We are searching for a running backs coach and a corners coach. The position may also have Social Media Coordinator as a title. This is an entry level, non-benefited position. Job description, as well as, a summary of duties and qualifications can be found via this link.

Long Island (FCS): Rylan Stamn has landed his first college position with the program working in a quality control role.

NIL: The biggest fish yet just jumped in the NIL pond.

Wooster (D-III - OH): The College of Wooster is seeking a defensive line coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Duties include, but are not limited to, installation and management of defensive game plans, video breakdown and analysis, participation in the planning of in season and out of season practices, assist in the recruitment of outstanding student athletes, and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Please Apply HERE:

Bentley (D-II - MA): Sources tell FootballScoop head coach Bill Kavanaugh is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Highest Paid: Yesterday we kicked off our 2022 salary series with the defensive backfield. Today it's the wide receivers turn.

Quincy (D-II - IL): Middle Tennessee defensive graduate assistant Azar Wilson has joined the staff as defensive line coach.

North Carolina Central (FCS): Per source, Cedric Williams is joining the Eagles staff as offensive line coach / run game coordinator. Williams coached the same position at South Pointe HS (SC) this past season. Other stops include Georgia State and South Carolina.

Minnesota: Hamline University (D-III - MN) assistant head coach / offensive coordinator Brian Sheehan has joined the staff as an offensive analyst, sources tell FootballScoop.

St. Lawrence University (D-III - NY): St. Lawrence University has two full-time openings - offensive coordinator and defensive backs (Recruiting Coordinator and Special Teams). Established experience in the college game and recruiting is required. Undergraduate degree is needed and Masters preferred. Experience recruiting the Northeast will be given preference. All candidates must apply through the schools website via this link. Please no phone calls.

Tennessee State (FCS): After two seasons on the staff at Cincinnati working in a quality control role, Michael Brewster is joining the Tennessee State staff as tight ends coach.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime served notice to the franchises who didn't show up for the HBCU Pro Day.

Minot State (D-II - MN): Dave Volk, a former All Big-12 lineman, has joined the staff as offensive line coach.

You Move Me: Coaches Moving Coaches! Wherever your next opportunity is, You Move Me is here for your journey! With a team full of football coaches, we understand the relocation process and everything that comes with it. Let our family take care of your family!

Butler (JC - KS): The staff has announced the additions of Kyle Woodall (DC / LBs) and Nate Haremza (associate HC / OC / OL).

Nevada: Virgil Green, who spent a decade in the NFL after playing under Chris Ault at Nevada, is joining the staff as director of player personnel, Bruce Feldman shares.

Graceland (NAIA - IA): Graceland University in Lamoni, IA has immediate openings for two part-time coaches on either side of the ball. Compensation is $12,000 over 12 months. These positions do not include housing or meals. Responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all phases of the football program. Other responsibilities include but not limited to academic support, practice preparation, data entry and recruiting. Looking for someone with great character and excited to get started in coaching college football. Review of applications will begin immediately; position will begin as soon as possible. Submit online application via this link.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): Ruzell McCoy Jr., who spent the past three seasons as defensive line coach, has been elevated to defensive coordinator.

Albany State (D-II - GA): Mike Welch has joined the program as defensive line coach. Welch previously served as defensive line coach and performance coordinator at Lyon College (NAIA - AR).

Georgia Military (JC): Georgia Military College is currently seeking applicants for a volunteer coach. This position will coach running backs as well as recruit. Possible housing included. No phone calls please. All applicants email your resume to Offensive Coordinator Ross Robinson at rrobinson@gmc.edu.

Reedley College (JC - CA): Run game coordinator / tight ends coach Adrian Robbins is stepping down to become the offensive coordinator at East Peoria HS (IL).

Culver-Stockton (NAIA - MO): Culver-Stockton College is looking to hire student coaches and interns. These positions will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film breakdown, data entry and other duties as assigned (Specific coaching assignments and tasks will be determined by successful candidate’s strengths). These positions have scholarships available. Interested candidates can email resume information to Coach Heffler at aheffler@culver.edu . Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position has been filled.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.