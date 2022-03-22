The Scoop - Tuesday March 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Thiel College (D-III - PA): Thiel College Located in Greenville, PA is looking to hire 2 position coaches, one on each side of the ball. These are 12 month hourly positions earning up to $15,000 that also offer Housing, Some Meals and Benefits. Interested candidates need to apply through Thiel’s website via this link. Looking for someone who can start ASAP. No phone calls please.

Western Kentucky: Zach Kramme has been named the new Director of Scouting at Western Kentucky University. Kramme has been the Director of Recruiting at UT Chattanooga (FCS) the past three seasons.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime called out the 10 NFL clubs that didn't send representatives to the HBCU pro day held recently.

Culver-Stockton (NAIA - MO): Per source, defensive backs coach Josh Stansell has added the defensive pass game coordinator title.

Chadron State (D-II - NE): Wes Commes, the defensive coordinator at Ottawa University (NAIA - KS), has accepted the defensive backs job, sources tell FootballScoop.

Oklahoma: A former Big 12 head coach is joining Brent Venables' support staff, per a report.

Western Illinois (FCS): After compiling 15 wins over the last few seasons at Missouri S&T (D-II), Todd Drury has landed a coordinator opportunity at the Division I level.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (D-III - TX): University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is looking for a game Week 2, Sept 10, 2022 & Week 2 in 2023. Looking for a home and home series and must be a D3 opponent. Opportunity for a multi-year contract is available. If interested please contact Larry Harmon at lharmon@umhb.edu.

USC: Late last night the program announced that Luke Huard, who served as an offensive analyst at Texas A&M before joining the Trojans staff, will work as the interim wide receivers coach while associate head coach / wide receivers coach Dave Nichol focuses on a private medical matter.

Arkansas Baptist (D-II): Arkansas Baptist is looking to fill two positions on staff - a defensive assistant and football operations. The defensive assistant position will be determined by interview with defensive coordinator; preferably, experience with linebackers, and or secondary. Single applicant preferred. Package includes room/meals & stipend. For the Football Operations role, applicant should have background with Microsoft-office; down-loading of game data; coordinate daily practice operations; oversee and finalize assignments given directly from the Head Coach. Single applicant preferred. Package includes room/ meals & stipend. Interested candidates can email resume information to richard.wilson@arkansasbaptist.edu.

Montana (FCS): Roger Cooper has joined the staff as safeties coach after spending the past ten seasons at Idaho State. Cooper most recently served as defensive coordinator / associate head coach / linebackers coach at Idaho State.

Western Kentucky: Sources tell FootballScoop John Kuceyeski (aka Kuz) is joining Tyson Helton's staff.

Olivet (D-III - MI): Lansing Everett HS (MI) running backs coach Korey Ringer has joined the staff as wide receivers coach.

USF: Director of Football Operations Albert Boone has been promoted to Associate Athletic Director for Football.

Hawaii: The program has formally announced the addition of Jared Ursua as wide receivers coach. Ursua spent the past three seasons coaching the wide receivers at Weber State (FCS - UT). The hire officially completes Timmy Chang's first staff at Hawaii.

Western Kentucky: Jim Meussling has accepted a role as the assistant director of football operations after spending the last few years with Eastern Illinois.

Florida State: The Seminoles came home from spring break to a significant locker room renovation.

Norfolk State (FCS - VA): Matthew Kooiman has accepted the director of football operations job at Norfolk State.

Penn State: James Franklin added nearly 40 years of experience and 121 career victories to his staff on Monday.

