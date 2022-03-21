The Scoop - Monday March 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hawaii: The program has formally announced the addition of Jared Ursua as wide receivers coach. Ursua spent the past three seasons coaching the wide receivers at Weber State (FCS - UT). The hire officially completes Timmy Chang's first staff at Hawaii.

UW-La Crosse (D-III): Mitch Collicot, formerly the defensive line coach at Chadron State (D-II - NE), has been hired to the same post at UW-La Crosse.

Idaho State (FCS): Per source, Robert Morris (FCS - PA) run game coordinator / special teams coordinator and running backs coach Nick Alaimalo has joined the staff as running backs coach.

North Park (D-III - Chicago, IL): North Park University, a member of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, is accepting applications for the position of Full Time Offensive Line Coach. This 12-month benefit-eligible position includes, but is not limited to, assisting with all phases of a successful Division III Football program. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred) and a personal commitment to North Park’s mission of Christian higher education. Organization, attention to detail, and a proven track record with recruiting are essential. If interested, please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Kyle Rooker at kprooker@northpark.edu and fill out a staff application via this link.

Florida State: The Seminoles came home from spring break to a significant locker room renovation.

Mansfield (Sprint - PA): Mansfield University of Pennsylvania is seeking for ENTRY LEVEL coaches wanting to get a start in college football. We are looking for former players / recent grads that want to break into coaching. You will coach, and recruit your own position (coordinating opportunity a possibility). Stipend will be 3-4000 for 4 months plus luxury housing in dorm with own room, own bathroom, temperature controlled, fridge/ microwave, and cable/ wifi. If interested send cover letter and resume to jevans@mansfield.edu.

Sam Houston State (FCS - TX): Thomas Rocco, who spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Tyler (JC - TX), has been announced as corners coach / special teams coordinator. The hire completes the Sam Houston on-field staff.

Penn State: James Franklin added nearly 40 years of experience and 121 career victories to his staff on Monday.

Memphis: The program has now announced the addition of Sean Dawkins as running backs coach. Dawkins spent the past three seasons as run game coordinator / running backs coach at Charlotte.

Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA): Linebackers coach / special teams coordinator Kyle Beyer has been promoted to defensive coordinator, and offensive line coach Brett Ekkens has added the strength and conditioning title.

Alfred State (D-III – NY): Alfred State College is seeking applicants for an intern coaching position. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing, and/or coaching at either defensive back or wide receiver. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), as well as other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. This position comes with an $11,500 stipend over the course of ten months, and a tuition waiver for one graduate class per semester (including winter term), at any State University of New York institution (preferably online classes). A limited number of meals are provided, as well as access to very affordable housing. To apply, e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three references to head coach, Scott Linn, at LinnSD@alfredstate.edu. No phone calls please.

TCU: Eron Hodges has joined the program as recruiting coordinator / defensive analyst, Pete Thamel tweets. Hodges leaves the staff at Louisville, where he held a recruiting coordinator / defensive quality control role and previously served as director of player personnel at Purdue and Texas Tech and also previously spent time as the assistant director of player personnel at Ohio State.

Northwestern: Sam Mulford has accepted a recruiting analyst position on the Northwestern staff. Mulford previously served in a general manager / director of football operations role at Buffalo.

Sterling (NAIA - KS): Sterling College has announced the first staff under Darren Jackson as follows: Shawn Daniel (OC / OL), Stephen Wilson (pass game coordinator / WRs / recruiting coordinator), Derek Brouillette (QBs), Jake Holland (TEs / Video Coordinator), Joshua Mitchell (RBs), Austin Holton (LBs / co-special teams coordinator), Jake Skalaski (DBs / co-special teams coordinator ), Todd Fulton (DL), and TJ Martinez (assistant DL)

Arkansas: Taylor Clements is moving from recruiting assistant to on-campus recruiting coordinator for the Razorbacks.

Holy Cross (FCS - MA): College of the Holy Cross has an available Digital Operations position open. This position will include Housing, Meals and Stipend. The qualified candidates should have at least two (2) years experience working with editing software (DVSport preferred) and graphic design at the FBS or FCS level. The primary role of this position will be oversight of the daily video operations for the football program. This includes but is not limited to; managing the filming of practices / games, instructing student-assistants, conference / non-conference video sharing (XOs Catapult), cultivating a working relationship with campus IT for troubleshooting purposes. The secondary roles of this position are assisting in the day-to-day efforts of operations and graphic design. Experience in Microsoft programs such as Powerpoint and Adobe platforms preferred; InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator. Candidates should be pursuing a career in Video or Operations. This position will not include any on-field or off-field coaching. Interested candidates should forward their resume and references to sjames@holycross.edu.

Air Force: Per source, Jeb Boudreaux is now working as with the Air Force staff in the recruiting department. Boudreaux previously worked as a scouting assistant at the Senior Bowl.

Kentucky Christian (NAIA): Sean Walters has accepted the defensive coordinator / linebackers coach role at KCU. Walters previously served as assistant head coach / defensive coordinator at ASA Miami (JC).

Georgia State: Allen Smith has accepted the same role at Georgia State per Ben Moore of 247. Smith served as assistant defensive line coach for the Texans this past season and previously coached defensive line at Wofford.

University of Mary (D-II - ND): The University of Mary is looking to fill a graduate assistant coaching position (Defensive Backs). Candidates must be accepted into graduate school and will be responsible for film editing/breakdown using HUDL, recruiting your own area, coaching your own position group, and any other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinators. Positions include a full tuition waiver, a stipend, and a meal plan of 75 meals per semester. The position start date will be as soon as possible. All interested candidates send resume, cover letter, and references to the following link for the Defensive Backs Graduate Assistant job.

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens are hiring a new assistant to the head coach.

USFL: The eight coaching staffs are all set for the relaunch of the USFL.

Tuskegee (D-II - AL): Head coach Reginald Ruffin has finalized his staff with the additions of Aaron James (OC), Clinton Smith Jr. (WRs), James Thompson (RBs), Rashad Watson (DC), Tommie Lewis Jr. (DL / DFO).

Chadron State (D-II - NE): Chadron State College has an immediate opening for a Coaching Assistant position (GA or Restricted Earnings). We have a position open on the defensive side of the ball. This position will be responsible for coaching a position; running meetings; assist in game planning, film analysis and breakdown (HUDL), recruiting; and other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. The position pay is approximately $15,000 to $20,000 over 10 months. You must pass a background check. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Clint Sasse at csasse@csc.edu.

Scoop Exclusive: A Vols receiver is helping youth via an NIL camp.

St. Norbert (D-III - WI): St. Norbert is looking to hire a defensive coordinator. Details and how to apply via this link.

Hamilton TigerCats (CFL): Peru State (NAIA - NE) head coach Casey Creehan has accepted an offensive and special teams assistant job with the HamiltonTiger Cats.

William Jewell (D-II - MO): William Jewell has announced new staff additions and promotions to 2022 football staff. Defensive backs coach Louis Cortes has promoted to DBs / Pass Game Coordinator. Also, Alex Kastens has been named OL coach, Jackson Hall will coach the running backs and Murray State volunteer assistant Tim Schroer will coach the outside linebackers.

