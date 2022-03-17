The Scoop - Thursday March 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wisconsin: Wisconsin has formally announced Al Johnson as running backs coach. The former Badger player and coach was the head coach and interim GM at East Central (D-II - OK) since 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles: GM Howie Roseman has signed a 3-year contract extension.

Ohio State: Urban is back at Ohio State... sort of.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Northwestern State University has an opening for WRs, DBs, & DL graduate assistants. Candidates will be responsible for duties assigned by the head coach as well as coordinators. A Bachelors degree as well as the GRE will be required to get admitted to a graduate program. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Grad school tuition along with meals will be available. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Harrism@nsula.edu.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker details the "relentless" mindset he demands of his staff and players.

North Carolina Wesleyan (D-III): Wooster (D-III - OH) defensive line coach Aeon Blake has left to become the defensive line coach at North Carolina Wesleyan, per source..

Penn State: Brett McMurphy tweets that Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier is a "prominent target" for the AD position being vacated by the retirement of Sandy Barbour.

New Jersey Generals (USFL): Mike Riley's staff will consist of Steve Smith (OC / OL), Cris Dishman (DC / DBs), Jay Locey (TEs / RBs), James Rodgers Jr. (WRs), Robert Diaco (DL), Ken Watson (LBs) and Zerick Rollins (quality control / QBs) and Dominique Franks (DBs).

NIL: Michigan QB JJ McCarthy is using his NIL money to make a smart investment in his health.

Winona State (D-II - MN): Spencer Erickson has been announced as co-defensive coordinator / linebackers coach. Erickson previously served as the assistant defensive line coach on the South Dakota State (FCS) staff.

Air Force: Miami (OH) defensive line coach EJ Whitlow has accepted the defensive line job at Air Force.

Lyon College (NAIA - AR): Lyon College is accepting applications for a full-time assistant football coach serving defensive line. Requirements: bachelor's degree, minimum of three years of college coaching experience or equivalent high school coaching experience. Please send resumes to football@lyon.edu. Applicants will be reviewed immediately. The search will remain open until filled.

Fitchburg State (D-III - MA): CJ Jennings has joined the program as defensive coordinator / linebackers coach.

Nevada: Eli Miller has joined the staff at Nevada as director of football operations. Miller spent the past three seasons as director of player personnel at MTSU and previously was on staff at Oregon.

Central Michigan: Jim McElwain and CMU have formally announced the additions of Tom Mason (assistant HC / LBs), Paul Petrino (OC / QBs), William Vlachos (OL), Ryan McNamara (GM) and Chris Calley (recruiting coordinator). Also, Tavita Thompson has been promoted to passing game coordinator / tight ends coach after spending last season coaching the tackles and tight ends.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (JC): Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach. The position includes a stipend, for interested candidates who are in a commuting distance from the school (Lancaster, Pa.). Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to CORNERS. Experience playing and coaching CORNERS is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Dennis Iezzi at iezzi@stevenscollege.edu.

Albion (D-III - MI): Andrew O'Hara has been announced as the new special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.

LA Rams: Sources tell FootballScoop that Skyler Jones, the defensive line coach / recruiting coordinator at Norfolk State (FCS), is joining the Los Angeles Rams' staff as assistant defensive line coach.

Missouri: Taylor Halsey has joined the program as assistant director of on-campus recruiting.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Deion Sanders addresses rumors he's looking to leave Jackson State.

Norfolk State (FCS): Arkansas defensive graduate assistant Kresean Reed has been named safeties coach.

ESPN: ESPN has formally announced Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as its new Monday Night Football duo. On ESPN's bet that Buck and Aikman will change the game in the business of broadcasting games.

NDSCS (JC – ND): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to work hard, develop relationships, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10- month position starting mid-July. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2022 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

NFL Overtime: Two new proposals are on the table to tweak the current NFL overtime setup.

Bethel (NAIA - KS): Bethel College is looking for a week 11 (11/12) opponent for the 2022 Season. If interested, please contact AB Stokes at astokes@bethelks.edu.

