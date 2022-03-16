The Scoop - Wednesday March 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Armon Binns has been hired as wide receivers coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA): Austin Taylor, who previously worked as the defensive line coach at DePaw (D-III - IN), has been hired as defensive line coach and Cam Lauck, who is a former player for the program, will coach the safeties. Also, wide receivers coach Zack Blair has added the pass game coordinator title, and former IWU offensive lineman Caleb Rufener has joined the staff and will coach the tight ends.

Colgate (FCS): Colgate has announced some some shifting of responsibilities on defense. Co-defensive coordinator Jordan Belfiori is being elevated to defensive coordinator and will move from defensive backs to outside linebackers. Former longtime Lafayette (FCS - PA) assistant Doug McFadden, who most recently served as the Leopards defensive coordinator, has been hired to coach the defensive backs and will serve as pass game coordinator, and Josh Ison will go from outside linebackers to inside backers and will continue as special teams coordinator.

Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL): Birmingham-Southern is accepting application for an entry level running backs coach. This position is strictly volunteer. This position will include but are not limited to: opportunity to coach your own position group, assisting with special teams, assigned recruiting territory, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach or Offensive Coordinator. Interested candidates, please send resume to offensive coordinator Anthony Colucci at amcolucc@bsc.edu.

Utica (D-III - NY): Utica University has two athletic assistant (offense) positions, a 9 month stipend position, and a 5 month stipend position available. The athletic assistant positions include $6,700 stipend, housing, meals, and 12 credits per year. Positions will assist the Head Coach with various facets of varsity and JV sports. Apply through the following links:

Athletic Assistant Offense, Part-Time Assistant Athletic Instructor for Football-Defensive (9 month), and Part-Time Assistant Athletic Instructor for Football-Offensive (5 month).,

Southeast Missouri State (FCS): Southeast Missouri State University has an immediate opening for Video Coordinator. This position will coordinate video operations of practices and games, uploading of film, and maintenance and care of video equipment and office technology. Prior knowledge of XOS and Hudl video platforms would be beneficial. This position comes with a non-benefited monthly stipend and housing package. Interested candidates need to email a resume and references to the Director of Football Operations Brett Blackman at bblackman@semo.edu.

Notre Dame: Notre Dame is seeking to hire an assistant director of football operations. Learn more and apply here.

UNLV: Weber State (FCS - UT) defensive line coach Bojay Filimoteau has taken the same job at UNLV.

UTSA: Kevin Brown has been promoted to assistant AD for football.

ESPN: ESPN has formally announced Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as its new Monday Night Football duo. On ESPN's bet that Buck and Aikman will change the game in the business of broadcasting games.

US Coast Guard Academy (D-III - CT): JB Wells has been named the Bears' offensive coordinator. He previously held head coaching positions at Bowdoin (D-III - ME) and Kingswood Oxford School.

Bethune-Cookman (FCS - FL): Mike Canales has taken the Bethune-Cookman offensive coordinator job, tweets Brett McMurphy. Canales has previously coordinated offenses for South Florida, Arizona, North Texas and UTEP, and spent 2021 as an analyst at Maryland.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Deion Sanders addresses rumors he's looking to leave Jackson State.

Whitworth (D-III - WA): Ian Kolste, a former quarterback for the program who previously served as interim offensive coordinator during the 2020 COVID season, has returned to campus as the Pirates new offensive coordinator. After that 2021 season of competition, where they went 4-0, Kolste accepted a quality control job at Southern Utah (FCS) assisting with quarterbacks. He replaces Matt Troxel, who recently resigned for a job in the private sector.

NFL Overtime: Two new proposals are on the table to tweak the current NFL overtime setup.

North Central (D-III - IL): North Central College is currently accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Defensive Assistant (Preferably LBs or DBs). Responsibilities will include coaching a position group, game planning, practice organization, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. Position includes a salary and benefits. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. All interested applicants should email their resume and cover letter to ncccardinalfootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Michigan: Yesterday, Michigan announced the hire of the first female graduate assistant at the Power Five level. Interestingly enough, back in 1986 Bill Curry had a female graduate assistant named Carol White.

Fayetteville State (FCS - NC): Howard Feggins, who has previous stops at Colorado State-Pueblo (D-II) as running backs coach and Norfolk State (FCS - VA) as offensive coordinator / wide receivers coach, has accepted the offensive coordinator role, per source.

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Bucknell University is looking to hire a VOLUNTEER coach. This position will have ON-FIELD coaching responsibilities in addition to video breakdown, scouting report drawings, recruiting responsibilities, and other program management responsibilities. Position assignment based on background of best candidate. Excellent opportunity for someone entering the profession for a coach looking to gain Division I experience. This a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Minorities are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to defensive coordinator Chris Bowers at cjb044@bucknell.edu.

Gavilan (JC - CA): Gavilan College is looking to hire a wide receivers coach. Ideal candidates will have a passion for football, a relentless work ethic, are highly motivated, and very detail oriented. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the college football profession. Responsibilities are, but not limited to running their own position meetings, individual/group at practice, assisting with special teams and scout teams, game planning duties as assigned by coordinator, recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, student- athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach and/or coordinator. Candidates should be adept at learning new technology, in addition to being proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Hudl. The position includes a small stipend contingent on candidate’s experience and availability. This position has no housing, meals, or benefits attached to it. Currently, there are no possibilities of teaching classes on campus. The position is best for local candidates, or an individual that can provide their own housing. Start date is as soon as possible. Position is open until filled. Candidates should email cover letter, resume, and list of 3 references to jlango@gavilan.edu. No phone calls please.

Western Carolina (FCS): Brian Cochran has now been announced as the new defensive line coach for the program.

Penn State: Vice President for Athletics Sandy Barbour has announced that she will retire this summer. Barbour spent the past eight years at Penn State and prior to that was the AD at Cal.

New Mexico Highlands (D-II): New Mexico Highlands University football team is currently seeking active interns. There are internships available in videography, equipment, recruiting, and coaching/analytics. There is no experience necessary. This is an invaluable hands-on opportunity, and a unique way to build your resume. Pay, housing, and benefits are not included. If interested, please email tannis@live.NMHU.edu

East Mississippi CC (JC - MS): Per source, South Alabama graduate assistant Harry Satterwhite, a former Harlon Hill finalist at West Alabama (D-II) , has joined the staff coaching the quarterbacks.

Sean Payton: He's no longer head coach of the Saints; but he still represents.

Whitworth (D-III - WA): Whitworth University in Spokane, WA has a full-time position of Offensive Line Coach open. This individual will assist the offensive coordinator and the offensive coaching staff in day-to-day operations and will assist in recruiting. This is a full-time position with salary and benefits. College playing and/or college coaching experience preferred. Master’s degree preferred. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to rodneysandberg@whitworth.edu.

McPherson (NAIA - KS): McPherson College has a full-time defensive backs position open. Selected candidate will coach the back 4. Previous secondary playing/coaching/db ga experience is a necessity. Interested applicants please apply at this link.

Bluefield State (D-II - WV): Co-offensive coordinator Rashard Alston has been promoted to associate head coach and will move from running backs to wide receivers. and will now coach the wide receivers.

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Christopher Browne, who previously coached the tight ends at Southern (FCS - LA), has joined the staff as offensive line coach

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Revere HS (OH) assistant CJ Edwards has accepted the running backs job.

Snow (JC - UT): Snow College is accepting applications for a defensive line coach. Previous coaching experience is required. Bachelors degree is also required. Duties include but are not limited to: Coaching one of the top defensive lines in the country every year, recruiting an assigned area and position, academic monitoring of assigned student athletes, film breakdown and game planning responsibilities, and on campus housing duties. Position will include Housing, football stipend, and stipend for teaching PE classes. Applicants MUST BE ABLE TO LIVE ON CAMPUS IN THE DORMS. Please do not apply if you cannot live in the dorms. Ideal candidate will be on campus before spring practice begins April 1st. Please send resume and references to badger.football@snow.edu.

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Per sources, former Bethany College (NAIA - WV) special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Cody Dieffenbaugher will be the new defensive line coach. Dieffenbaugher also has spent time at Hocking College (JC - OH) and Vermilion Community College (JC - MN) in a variety of roles.

North American University (NAIA - TX): North American University is currently playing an independent schedule Fall 2022 and plans to join the NAIA in 2022. We currently have openings. We recently lost a game and looking to add 2 more games. We will consider all games. We are looking for home games, but we are also open to traveling if it is regional or has a guarantee package. Open dates are 10/8, 10/15, & 10/29. If interested, please contact Kenneth Apande at kapande@na.edu.

Westminster (D-III - MO): Cooper Gosch has accepted the linebackers job after previously coaching the defensive line at Nebraska Wesleyan (D-III).

Springfield College (D-III, MA): Springfield College is looking to fill open dates for Week 2, Week 4, and Week 9 in 2023 and 2024. Looking for home games in 2023, with return away games in 2024. Prefer teams from the New England/Northeast region. Interested programs can contact Associate AD Kevin Wood, at kwood5@springfield.edu.



Snow College (JC - UT): Snow College is accepting applications for an offensive line coach. Previous coaching experience is required. Bachelors degree is also required. Duties include but are not limited to: Coaching one of the top offensive lines in the country every year, recruiting an assigned area and position, academic monitoring of assigned student athletes, film breakdown and game planning responsibilities, and on campus housing duties. Position will include Housing, football stipend, and stipend for teaching PE classes. Applicants MUST BE ABLE TO LIVE ON CAMPUS IN THE DORMS. Please do not apply if you cannot live in the dorms. Ideal candidate will be on campus before spring practice begins April 1st. Please send resume and references to badger.football@snow.edu.

