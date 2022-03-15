The Scoop - Tuesday March 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh is hiring a female grad assistant to work with the quarterbacks.

SWOSU (D-II): Source tells FootballScoop Texas Wesleyan defensive line / special teams coordinator Tony McClain is headed to SWOSU as defensive line / run game coordinator.

Amherst (D-III - MA): Amherst College is searching for a RB's or Corner's coach. This is an entry level, non-benefited position. Job description, as well as, a summary of duties and qualifications can be found via this link.

You Move Me: Coaches Moving Coaches! Wherever your next opportunity is, You Move Me is here for your journey! With a team full of football coaches, we understand the relocation process and everything that comes with it. Let our family take care of your family!

Texas A&M Commerce (D-II): Per source, Kyle Williams has been promoted to defensive coordinator for Texas A&M Commerce. Kyle has been on staff at Commerce since 2019 with previous stops at USC and Kansas St.

New Orleans Saints: As we reported over the weekend, the Saints have now formally announced the addition of Bob Bicknell (senior offensive assistant) as well as Matt Clapp (strength coach) and Sterling Moore (defensive assistant) to the staff.

Bowling Green: Sammy Lawanson has been hired to coach the outside linebackers. Lawanson spent the last two seasons at Northern Arizona (FCS) as outside linebackers coach / nickels coach and he replaces Cato June, who accepted a position with the Colts as assistant linebackers coach.

Monster NIL Deal: A member of the 2023 class reportedly has an $8 million NIL deal waiting for him.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M: NEO A&M College is looking to hire a full-time Linebackers Coach. This position is an Assistant Coach/Dorm Director of Football. This position will assist heavily on academics and defensive data input. This position will also assist with team discipline, strength & conditioning, recruiting, film duties, practice planning, equipment, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinator. This position will live in the dorm, and oversee football players in the dorm. Compensation for this position includes: 20k stipend, room, meals, and benefits. Those who are interested please send resumes to NEOfootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for this position will start immediately.

Miami: Rod Wright has been officially announced as the new defensive ends coach for the 'Canes. Wright spent the past three seasons at UTSA as co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coach.

Buffalo Bills: Mike Shula has been named a senior offensive assistant. Shula spent the past two seasons as the Broncos quarterbacks coach.

Pitt: Pitt football is creating a new position for the Assistant Director of Creative Content. This position will assist the Director of Creative Content and recruiting staff with video/graphic content as well as helping manage social media strategies. Interested candidates should email their portfolio to twilhelm@athletics.pitt.edu & can apply via this link.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to fill an entry level Running Backs position. This is a great opportunity to run your own room under the direction of the Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach. Compensation for this position includes meals, housing, and a stipend. This position will live in the dorm. Preference will be given to those with a Equipment, video, or computer background. This is a great opportunity to coach college football and to gain experience working with a college program and leading a position group. Film duties, practice planning, game planning, equipment, weight room, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinators will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please e-mail resumes to neofootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for these positions will start immediately

Susquehanna (D-III - PA): Susquehanna is looking to hire an offensive assistant. We are looking for the best fit. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary will be $12,000 and includes medical benefits, Housing, and meals. This is a 10 month position. Interested candidates should apply through the website via this link. No phone calls please.

Bryant (FCS - RI): Bryant University has an opening for an offensive graduate assistant. Candidate will coach an offensive skill position, have a recruiting area, and be responsible for other duties assigned by head coach. Bachelors degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and being able to be admitted to our MBA program is required. Minorities are encouraged to apply. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Grad school tuition along with stipend is available. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to football@bryant.edu. No phone calls please.

John Carroll (D-III - OH): Head coach Rick Finotti has decided to step down after six seasons. Back in January, we made a case for why John Carroll should be crowned "Football Guy U."

Lincoln (D-II - CA): Dan Chipka, who previously coached the tight ends / fullbacks at Wingate (D-II - NC), has accepted the offensive coordinator / quarterbacks job on the Lincoln staff, per source.

Itasca (JC - MN): With the program deciding not to play football this fall, head coach Weldon Braxton has stepped down to pursue other football opportunities. Itasca finished 9-1 this past season and led the MCAC in total offense each of the last three years.

Michigan State: Lauren McCree, who was in her second season as on-campus recruiting coordinator for the Spartans, has left the program to pursue another opportunity.

Bryant (FCS - RI): Bryant University is searching for a OLB/Safeties coach. This is a full-time position with a salary/benefits. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, collegiate playing experience and or coaching experience, excellent communication and leadership skills. Minorites are encouraged to apply. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to football@bryant.edu, no phone calls please.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (JC - PA): Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach. The position includes a stipend, for interested candidates who are in a commuting distance from the school (Lancaster, Pa.). Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to CORNERS. Experience playing and coaching CORNERS is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Dennis Iezzi at iezzi@stevenscollege.edu.

Auburn: Addison Hill has joined the staff and will work with on-campus recruiting.

Campbellsville University (NAIA - KY): Campbellsville University has an immediate opening for a wide receiver coach. This is a full-time position. Must demonstrate successful coaching and college recruiting experience. Must have a college degree and character in line with working at a Christian university. No phone calls will be accepted. Resumes will be accepted until 3/16/2022. Send resume to Head Coach Perry Thomas at plthomas@campbellsville.edu.

Yale (FCS - CT): Yale University is currently looking for a Defensive Quality Control. Interested candidates should submit resumes and cover letters to fbchief@yale.edu.

Auburn: Bryan Harsin looked to move on from last month's failed coup as Auburn opened spring practices yesterday.

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Per source, Alvernia (D-III - PA) offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Matthew Giampa has joined the Valdosta State staff as offensive quality control / assistant quarterbacks coach.

Coach Prime: A management company is suing Jackson State and the SWAC after Deion called the Southern Heritage Classic "a hustle." We've got the documents.

TCU: Sources tell FootballScoop Sonny Dykes is planning to hire Anthony Jones as running backs coach.

Indianapolis Colts: Among other moves, the Colts have brought Reggie Wayne back as wide receivers coach.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): Tarleton State has added some impressive experience to their staff with the additions of former SEC defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix as well as Scott Stoker and well traveled FBS defensive line coach Fred Tate.

Michigan: Here are the salaries of the new, and returning coaches on Jim Harbuagh's staff.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.