The Scoop - Monday March 14, 2022

Garden City (JC - KS): Garden City is searching for a Defensive Line coach. This is a full-time position with a salary/benefits between $35,000/ $40,000. Responsibilities will include recruiting and coaching your own position. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, collegiate playing experience and or coaching experience, excellent communication and leadership skills. Please forward all request to Coach Minnick at Thomas.minnick@gcccks.edu.

Muskingum (D-III - OH): Muskingum University is looking for two full-time assistant coaches. One on offense (WRs) and one on defense (DL or LBs). Special teams experience is a plus. Minority coaches are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates should email HC Erik Ieuter eieuter@muskingum.edu a cover letter & resume.

Virginia Union (D-II): Per source, Millikin University (D-III - Illinois) offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Luke Bengtson has accepted the passing game coordinator / quarterbacks job.

Army: Beca Perez, a San Jose State recruiting student assistant the past four years, has been named Director of Recruiting at Army.

Tusculum (D-II - TN): Tusculum University has an opening for an Offensive Skill Graduate Assistant position, preferably with a WR coaching or playing background (but all open to apply). Includes tuition, meals, and housing. Candidates must have a minimum 2.7 undergrad gpa. Ideally able to start immediately. Please send resume to Wide Receiver Coach, Alex Nelson at anelson@tusculum.edu.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Mike Furrey's first big hire as Limestone's head coach is an FBS grad assistant as his offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

South Carolina: Devonte Holloman, a former Gamecock linebacker, has joined the staff as a defensive analyst.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): Tarleton State has added some impressive experience to their staff with the additions of former SEC defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix as well as Scott Stoker and well traveled FBS defensive line coach Fred Tate.

New Orleans Breakers (USFL): The full Breakers coaching staff, led by Larry Fedora, will consist of:Noel Mazzone (OC / QBs), John Tenuta (DC / LBs), Matt Butterfield (STC / TEs), Jim Turner (OL), Pat Washington (WRs), Pat Spicer (DL), Nate Burton (DBs), and Greg Patrick (safeties).

Michigan: Here are the salaries of the new, and returning coaches on Jim Harbuagh's staff.

Grinnell (D-III - IA): Grinnell College is seeking a Week 1 HOME game for the 2023 season. This is a one-off situation arising from a scheduling change. Please contact Brent Barnes at barnesbr@grinnell.edu.

Wingate (D-II - NC): Western Colorado (D-II) tights ends Coach Jackson Manchego has left the program and accepted a graduate assistant position at Wingate.

New Orleans Saints: Former Bengals wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell is joining the Saints as an offensive analyst, source tells FootballScoop.

North Carolina: Per source, UCF offensive line graduate assistant Caleb Pickrell has accepted the same role on the UNC staff.

Ohio Northern (D-III): Ohio Northern University is looking to fill a full time defensive assistant position. Position will either coach Linebackers or Defensive Backs. Job will go to the best candidate. This is a full time opportunity with benefits. Interested LB and DB coaches should send resume via email to g-scheutzow@onu.edu. No phone calls please. Review of candidates will begin immediately.

Murray State (FCS - KY): Sources tell FootballScoop that Jarrett Boykin is joining the staff as receivers coach and Cody Gibson is now official as tight ends / running backs coach. Details here.

Ottawa RedBlacks (CFL): Former CFL standout Fred Reid has joined the staff as running backs coach. Reid coached the running backs for the Toronto Argonauts last season.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Robert Burke, a quality control coach at Samford (FCS - AL) has joined the staff.

Wayne State (D-II - MI): Jaylon Doss, who served as a student assistant for the program previously, has accepted a defensive graduate assistant role.

Washington Commanders: The team is expected to reach a multi-year extension with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, according to JP Finlay.

FIU: FIU football has hired Chris Speeney as their Video Coordinator. Speeney is being hired from TCU where he was their Video graduate assistant.

