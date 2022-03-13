The Scoop - Sunday March 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Murray State (FCS - KY): Sources tell FootballScoop that Jarrett Boykin is joining the staff as receivers coach. Details here.

New Orleans Saints: Former Bengals wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell is joining the Saints as an offensive analyst, source tells FootballScoop.

Vanderbilt: The program has announced the additions of Josh Smith and Robert Armand (defensive analysts) as well as Trenton Kirlin (offensive quality control) and Tito Overton and Dylan Autenreith (offensive graduate assistants).

Columbia (FCS - NY): Per source, assistant head coach / defensive coordinator Paul Ferraro is retiring after four decades of coaching. Paul has coached at Bowling Green, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and most recently spent seven years at Columbia. Ferraro also spent eight seasons in the NFL.

Tyler (JC - TX): Tyler Junior College is now accepting applications for the position of Head Football Coach. Interested candidates should apply via this link. Please refer all questions to Athletic Director Kevin Vest at kevin.vest@tjc.edu

Presentation (NAIA - SD): Presentation College is currently accepting applications for two stipend/restricted earnings positions, one offensive position and one defensive position or the best overall candidates in skill positions DB/WR/RB. Full position coaching duties under the direction of the coordinator and head coach. These positions also include full responsibility for your own recruiting area and various other program needs. Salary range $9,000-$11,000, no benefits, housing available if needed. Email resumes to HC Steve Heimann at steve.heimann@presentation.edu.

Bluefield State (D-II - WV): Lawrence Robinson has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Robinson spent last season as the defensive pass game coordinator / defensive backs coach.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College is looking for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. The GA position includes coaching own position, housing stipend, and meals are included. Tuition is included. Please send resumes to Defensive Coordinator Quentin Jones at qjones@defiance.edu.

VMI (FCS): Bill Parker has moved from running backs to corners and has also added the assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator title. Also, offensive line coach Jack Abercrombie has added the run game coordinator title and defensive backs coach Kendrick Scott has moved to running backs.

Misericordia (D-III - PA): Misericordia University has announced Richan Gaskins as the new recruiting coordinator. Richan worked most recently as the secondary coach at Ferrum College (D-III - VA) and has previous experience at Allegheny (D-III - PA) and Gallaudet (D-III - PA).

Virginia University-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is looking for a game Week 6 (10/8/2022) of the 2022 season. If interested, please email Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Simon Fraser (D-II - Canada): Simon Fraser University is looking for a week #1 game for Sept 3rd 2022. This has to be a home game option Only. Possible options of Home and Home for 2022 and 2023. Interested in D-II, NAIA and D-III Teams. Please Contact Head Coach Mike Rigell at Mrigell@sfu.ca.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College is looking for the following volunteer coaches: Video Coordinator, Equipment Coordinator, and assistant coaches (OL, WRs and DBs). There may be a a small stipend. Defiance does have a graduate school, but we will not have a stipend for graduate school right now. These are great opportunities for a young upstart or retired local coach. Interested coaches can contact ewilson@defiance.edu.

