The Scoop - Wednesday March 9, 2022

Louisville: We shared a few days ago that Scott Satterfield was looking to add Georgia State offensive coordinator Josh Stepp to the staff, and the deal could get done soon, and today the program officially announced the addition of Stepp as tight ends coach and also shared that Nic Cardwell will coach the offensive line and Lance Taylor will work with the receivers moving forward.

East Central (D-II - OK): Sources tell FootballScoop Kris McCullough is on the verge of becoming the youngest head coach in college football.

Wisconsin: Sources tell FootballScoop Paul Chryst is planning to add former Badger great Al Johnson to the offensive staff.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson University is accepting applications for a Wide Receivers Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. The job description is as follows: Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Assistant Coach is responsible for all administrative and organizational aspects of his positional assignment. Preference will be given to those applicants who have experience coaching wide receivers and special teams. They will directly supervise all student-athletes playing his assigned position. They must operate within the guidelines of an NCAA Division I non- scholarship football program and within the mission of the University and its philosophy of intercollegiate athletics. They will guide and actively encourage student-athletes to succeed academically, acquire a degree and represent the University with the highest integrity. The coach will assist in the development and administration of the offensive game plans and the materials necessary to execute them. The coach is also responsible for the recruitment of student-athletes, adhering to NCAA, Conference and University regulations with regard to recruiting, admission standards and eligibility, monitoring student-athlete academic progress, and assist in the establishment of effective media relations. Bachelor’s Degree required. Interested candidates please send your resume to Harry Richards at whrichards@stetson.edu.

Texas Tech: Joey McGuire shared how he'll judge the success or failure of his first spring ball at Texas Tech, and it's a standard each coach should keep in mind.

Purdue: Nebraska director of recruiting Trent Mossbrucker has joined the Boilermaker staff, per reports.

Tennessee: The Vols have made a strong move to add Max Thurmond to the Vols' offensive staff in a key analyst role.

Dordt (NAIA - IA): Defensive coordinator Lynn Nutt has stepped down after six seasons leading the defense at Dordt.

Arkansas State: Pete Thamel tweets that Arkansas State is expected to add former Kansas special teams coach Jake Schoonover as the new special teams coordinator. Schoonover previously coached the special teams units at Bowling Green and Illinois State.

Allen (D-II - SC): LC Cole has accepted the defensive coordinator job at Allen. Cole, the former head coach at places like Tennessee State and Alabama State, spent the last several years as a high school coach in Alabama, most recently at Park Crossing HS (AL).

Carolina Panthers: Pitt State (D-II - KS) co-defensive coordinator / linebackers coach Jody Owens has joined the Panthers staff as an offensive assistant.

Ohio State: Ryan Day explains how he and his staff addressed concerns of lack of leadership on the Buckeyes squad.

Southeastern Louisiana (FCS): Dustin Landry has joined the staff as linebackers coach. Landry previously served as the defensive coordinator at Central Oklahoma (D-II).

Dollar, dollar bills y'all: The MAC has become the first conference to sell their data to a sports betting firm.

Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II - NC): Caleb Padilla, the former head coach at Luther College (D-III - IA), has been named linebackers coach and graduate assistant Will Hornsby has added recruiting coordinator role on top of continuing to serve as running backs coach.

Indiana: Adam Henry is reportedly joining Tom Allen's offensive staff as a co-coordinator after spending the past eight years working with NFL wide receivers. More on the hire here.

Lock Haven (D-II - PA): Lock Haven has an immediate opening for a full-time offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach. Interested candidates must have college experience working with the QB’s & preferred coordinating experience. Must be willing to start Immediately. Please email resume to Head Coach, Dan Mulrooney at dvm22@lockhaven.edu. No phone calls please.

Michigan: Bret Ingalls a former Saints assistant from 2009-16 before going on to serve as an analyst at Florida and Vanderbilt, is joining the Michigan staff as an offensive analyst, per source.

Ohio State: First-year Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles shares why tackling to the ground in practice is unnecessary to be a good tackling defense and why it's ok for your guys to miss tackles at times.

Alcorn State (FCS): Jason Phillips has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach.

Florida State: Maddy McCormack has been named director of recruiting operations on Mike Norvell's staff.

Mayville State (NAIA – ND): Mayville State University is looking to hire an immediate full-time Athletic Director. The position is fully benefited, including employer paid health insurance. More information and application can be found via this link.

Deion Sanders: During his prolonged hospital stay this past Fall, Deion Sanders' had two toes amputated. More on what Sanders' has been battling through here.

South Florida: Jeff Scott and USF have seen an important next step in getting an on campus stadium for the Bulls.

Hampden-Sydney (D-III - VA): Sources tell FootballScoop former VMI defensive coordinator Tom Clark is joining the staff at Hampden-Sydney in the same role. Great story here.

