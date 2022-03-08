The Scoop - Tuesday March 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

DePauw (D-III - IN): DePauw (D-III – IN): DePauw University is seeking applicants for a full time Offensive Coordinator / Pass Game Coordinator position. This is a renewable 12-month appointment with benefits. This position will support football operations including recruiting, practice/game preparation, and student-athlete development. All applicants must apply through our HR website. Questions can be directed to Head Coach Brett Dietz at brettdietz@depauw.edu.

East Central CC (JC - MS): East Central Community College (MS) is currently seeking two volunteer coaches/part-time student services assistants, preferably with Mississippi ties, for the 2022-23 season. The two positions available are linebackers or defensive backs on defense. This position is a nine- month position that requires competent computer skills (hudl, visio and microsoft office). Duties include working with student services and monitoring a campus dorm. Compensation is based on an hourly wage with meals, insurance and dorm housing provided. Applicants can email their resumes to head coach Ken Karcher at kkarcher@eccc.edu. No phone calls please!

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University has an immediate opening for a full-time Secondary Coach. Duties will include coaching the Secondary, organizing and conducting your own DB meetings, managing your own recruiting territory, assisting with game planning and data breakdown, monitoring the academic success of the DB’s, and other administrative duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, verbal communication skills, ability to earn NCAA Division II Recruiting Certificate. To apply interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and a list of three references to mfurrey@limestone.edu with the subject line: Secondary Coach. No phone calls please. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Lyon (NAIA - AR): Lyon College is looking for an assistant coach - assistant defensive backs. This is a restricted earnings position with housing and meals provided. Duties will include position coaching, recruiting and serving as video coordinator. A Bachelor's degree and one year of college coaching experience or equivalent high school experience is required. Experience in recruiting, Hudl and Front Rush is preferred. Please send resumes to jobs@lyon.edu. Applicants will be reviewed immediately.

Georgia Military College (JC): Georgia Military College is currently seeking applicants for a volunteer coach. This position will coach running backs as well as recruit. Possible housing included. No phone calls please. All applicants email your resume to Offensive Coordinator Ross Robinson at rrobinson@gmc.edu.

Waldorf (NAIA - IA): Per source, Chase Paramore has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Waldorf. Paramore previously served as the special teams coordinator and receivers coach at SAGU (NAIA - TX).

Hampden-Sydney (D-III - VA): Sources tell FootballScoop former VMI defensive coordinator Tom Clark is joining the staff at Hampden-Sydney in the same role. Great story here.

Western Michigan: Ian Fried, a quality control assistant / video coordinator at Colgate (FCS), has joined the staff at Western Michigan as director of recruiting.

Western Connecticut State (D-II): Western Connecticut State University is looking to fill the position of a defensive assistant (secondary preferred). Bachelor’s degree required. This position will be responsible for coaching a position, have a recruiting territory and other duties assigned by the head football coach. Playing experience at the collegiate level is preferred and coaching experience is a plus. No benefits provided. Please use this link to apply for the position and attach resume / references. No phone calls please.

Rockford (D-III - IL): Rockford University invites applications for a graduate assistant position in our football program to start August 1, 2022. The primary responsibility will be to assist the head coach in all facets of the program, including the recruitment of quality student-athletes, organization and planning of practices, game preparation, administrative duties, scouting, and monitoring of student-athlete academic progress. A bachelor’s degree is required. Candidate must be admitted into a graduate program (provisional admittance accepted during the first semester of employment). Previous participation and/or coaching experience are preferred. Valid driver’s license, personal automobile insurance and insurable for driving under the Rockford University plan. The position includes tuition remission, room and board and a monthly stipend. Appointments begin August 1st and continue 12 months of each year. Participants should expect their commitment to average 30 or more hours per week. How to Apply / Contact Review of resumes will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Email a cover letter, resume and list of 3 professional references to ctoliver@rockford.edu.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University has an immediate opening for a full-time Offensive Line Coach. Duties will include coaching the OL, organizing and conducting your own OL meetings, managing your own recruiting territory, assisting with game planning and data breakdown, monitoring the academic success of the OL, and other administrative duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, verbal communication skills, ability to earn NCAA Division II Recruiting Certificate. To apply interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and a list of three references to mfurrey@limestone.edu with the subject line: O-Line Coach. No phone calls please. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Las Vegas Raiders: Duke offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler has joined the Raiders staff in the same capacity.

South Dakota (FCS): Tim Lydon has joined the staff as a quality control special teams coach. Lydon spent the last few seasons at Concordia University St. Paul (D-II - MN) as a defensive graduate assistant working with the linebackers and special teams.

Graceland (NAIA - MO): Per source, Zach Reed is joining the Graceland staff as a defensive assistant after serving as the special teams coordinator / defensive line coach at Tabor College (NAIA - KS) last season.

Benedict (D-II - SC): Benedict College has an immediate opening for a full-time Offensive Line Coach. Duties will include coaching the OL, organizing and conducting your own OL meetings, managing your own recruiting territory, assisting with game planning and data breakdown, monitoring the academic success of the OL, managing the equipment room and other administrative duties as assigned by the Head Coach. The compensation for this position includes a salary and benefits. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, a documented Covid 19 Vaccine, strong written and verbal communication skills, ability to earn NCAA Division II Recruiting Certificate, and the ability to adhere to the vision, rules and regulations of the NCAA, SIAC Conference, Benedict College and it’s football program. The successful candidate must have college coaching experience as an OL Coach. The successful candidate must have successful recruiting experience. The successful candidate must have experience in an uptempo spread offense. To apply interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and a list of three references to benedictfootball@gmail.com with the subject line: O-Line Coach. No phone calls please. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Georgetown College (NAIA - KY): Ouachita Baptist University (D-II) defensive graduate assistant Brady Carson has accepted the linebacker’s job at Georgetown College.

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M rolled out a jersey hierarchy aimed at providing players with instant feedback after each workout about where they stand with all important intangibles.

NDSCS (JC – ND): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to work hard, develop relationships, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10- month position starting mid-July. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2022 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

North Carolina: Julian M. Rowe-Cohen, who worked as a creative designer for Texas previously, is joining the UNC staff as assistant director of player personnel for offense,

Kirk Herbsreit: ESPN's voice of college football is set to embark on the most ambitious schedule ever attempted by a No. 1 broadcaster.\

Whittier (D-III - CA): Whittier College is looking for a Week 1 opponent September 3rd 2022. We are looking for a home game, but are open to discuss traveling. Please contact Head Coach Mike Neale at mneale@whittier.edu.

Concordia Wisconsin (D-III): Per source, Concordia University Wisconsin has hired Liam Gorman as an offensive graduate assistant, where he will work with the running backs and tight ends. He joins the staff from Northern Illinois, where he worked as a quality control coach assisting with the corners and special teams.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone has announced Mike Furrey, who previously led the program in 2016 and 2017, as their new head coach. More on the hire here.

