The Scoop - Monday March 7, 2022

San Francisco 49ers: The team has announced the addition of former Seahawks assistant Brian Schneider as their special teams coordinator.

Mount St. Joseph (DIII – OH): Mount St. Joseph University, located in Cincinnati, OH, has TWO open positions available. Both positions are $4,500 restricted earnings with housing available for the right candidates. One of the open positions will coach the Defensive Secondary, while the other position will coach the Defensive Line. These coaches will coach their own position group, have their own recruiting territory, and will aid in operations such as film, equipment, managing student workers, etc. Ideal candidates will have collegiate coaching and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should email their resume and information to Head Football Coach Tyler Hopperton at Tyler.Hopperton@msj.edu.

Boise State: The school has announced the additions of Deontrae Cooper (recruiting assistant), Michael Frisina (special teams analyst), Will Heffner (offensive analyst), Vincent Johnson III (offensive line graduate assistant) and Keith Price (wide receivers graduate assistant).

Alfred State (D-III - NY): Alfred State College is looking for an opponent for either Week Five or Week Six in 2023 and 2024. We are looking for a two-year contract where we are home in 2023 and travel in 2024. Please send all inquiries to HandyZS@AlfredState.edu.

Ohio Northern (D-III): Jim Cordle, a former Ohio State offensive lineman who spent the past two years as the offensive coordinator / offensive line coach at at Long Island (FCS), has been announced as offensive coordinator / offensive line coach.

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M rolled out a jersey hierarchy aimed at providing players with instant feedback after each workout about where they stand on all the intangibles.

Northwestern College (NAIA - IA): Jake Menage is joining the program as offensive coordinator after spending the past three seasons coaching the wide receivers and tight ends at Northern Illinois.

Minnesota Morris (D-III): Minnesota Morris is seeking a seasonal RB position coach. This is a 4 month position starting July 31st. $4,000 salary for the season with possible supplemental off-season employment on campus. Housing with some meals included. No benefits. The position responsibilities include, coaching RB position, recruiting, assisting with video, and duties as assigned. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Those interested should send cover letter and resume to Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Kevin Burke at burkek@morris.umn.edu.

Missouri Valley (NAIA –Marshall, MO): Missouri Valley College invites applications for Full-Time Assistant Football Coach. Previous college experience in coaching LBs, as well as demonstrable success in recruiting. Job includes film work, game & practice planning, recruiting, academic monitoring as well as other duties as assigned by the head coach. Interested applicants should email resume and 3 current references to trothp@moval.edu. Review will begin immediately and continue until filled.

Tennessee: Kelsey Pope, who was on the Vols staff as an analyst, has been promoted to receivers coach.

North Central (D-III - IL): North Central College is currently accepting applications for the position of full-time offensive assistant (preferably skill). Responsibilities will include coaching a position group, game planning, practice organization, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. Position includes a salary and benefits. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. All interested applicants should email their resume and cover letter to: ncccardinalfootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Eastern Washington (FCS): Eastern Washington University is looking to hire an Offensive Quality Control coach. This individual will assist the offensive coaching staff in day-to-day operations and will assist in offensive recruiting logistics and recruiting organization. They will also work directly with either the WR, QB, or RB position groups depending on experience. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to ghardin@ewu.edu.

UNC Pembroke (D-II - NC): UNC Pembroke is gathering interest to hire a full-time offensive line coach, as well as a full-time defensive backs coach with special team’s experience. For both positions, a master’s degree in the Physical Education field (P.E./Health/Recreation/Exercise Science/Kinesiology/Sport Management, etc.) is required. Interested applicants should directly email shane.richardson@uncp.edu. Please include all 3 items: (1.) Cover Letter (2.) Resume (3.) Graduate School Transcripts

Columbia (FCS - NY): Columbia University is accepting applications for an assistant Defensive Coach with experience in the second or third level – special teams experience is a plus. Interested applicants can apply via this link.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone has announced Mike Furrey, who previously led the program in 2016 and 2017, as their new head coach. More on the hire here.

Eastern Washington (FCS): Eastern Washington University is looking to hire a defensive quality control coach. This individual will assist the defensive coaching staff in day to day operations, must have graphic design capabilities, and will assist in defensive recruiting logistics. They will also work directly with either the DL or DB position groups depending on experience. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to zbruce@ewu.edu.

Kansas State: Josh Buford, who spent last season in a defensive quality control role at Hawaii, has accepted a position on the Kansas State staff as an offensive recruiting analyst.

Florida State: Former Lafayette College (FCS - PA) head coach John Garrett has joined the Seminoles staff as director of scouting - offense.

Virginia University of Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach for Wide Receivers/Assistant Offensive Coordinator. This position includes a stipend and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support, and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Quincy (D-II - IL): Former Poway HS (CA) offensive coordinator Jesse Salazar has been hired as a student assistant at Quincy College, per source.

Middlebury (D-III - CT): Middelbury College is looking to hire a full-time assistant coach. Other responsibilities may include teaching as an Instructor in the Physical Education program, assisting as needed with Event Management in the winter and spring seasons, and other duties as assigned by the Director of Athletics, including but not limited to strength and conditioning duties. See full post via this link.

Saint Francis (NAIA - IL): The University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL seeks applicants for a graduate assistant coach working on the offensive side of the ball. Full tuition coverage and a $5,000 yearly stipend will begin in the fall, but seeking candidates that can assist with spring ball and recruiting on a volunteer basis ASAP. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the Head Coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, game week preparation, and running a position group during practice and meetings. Must gain acceptance to USF graduate school. Please send a resume, cover letter, and list of three references to Head Football Coach Joe Curry at jcurry@stfrancis.edu. No phone calls please. Local applicants are encouraged to apply.

Kirk Herbsreit: ESPN's voice of college football is set to embark on the most ambitious schedule ever attempted by a No. 1 broadcaster.

Illinois: Illinois is looking to hire a Director of Football Graphic Design. Link for the job can be found here. All applicants welcome No emails. Link closes Friday

Wake Forest: Wake Forest has an opening for an offensive recruiting / personnel assistant position. This position is full time, with benefits, and will assist the offensive coaches in all aspects of recruiting. This position will report directly to the Director of Player Personnel and will have no on the field responsibilities. Interested candidates should email Russ Kieselhorst (kieselr@wfu.edu). No phone calls please.

Concord (D-II - WV): Concord is seeking an offensive line coach. The candidate must have experience coaching the Offensive Line. The candidate must also have experience with Recruiting and also Strength and Condition. This is a full time position with full benefits. Please send your resume to coachwalker@concord.edu.

Wabash (D-III - IN): Per source, St. Thomas University (NAIA - Miami, FL) outside linebackers coach Marquis Smith has been hired to coach the linebackers and CJ Ramsey, who coached the linebackers last season, is moving to the offensive side of the ball where he will coach the receivers.

Allen (D-II - SC): Per source, LC Cole is leaving his post as the head coach at Park Crossing HS (Montgomery, AL) to join Allen University as their new defensive coordinator.

Appalachian State: App State football is looking to hire a graduate assistant for on-campus recruiting & football operations for the Fall & Spring Semester. If interested please email your resume to appstatefootballops@gmail.com.

Louisville: Sources tell FootballScoop Scott Satterfield is seeking to add Georgia State offensive coordinator Josh Stepp and this one could get done soon....

Akron: Sources tell FootballScoop Tim Tibesar is expected to be named defensive coordinator at Akron. Tibesar served as defensive coordinator at Oregon State the past four seasons. Pete Thamel has reported the same.

University of Charleston (D-II – WV): The University of Charleston, located in Charleston, WV is looking for a full-time Defensive Coordinator/Linebacker Coach. Applicants will be required to structure a detailed plan for the defensive staff and students-athletes daily. We are searching for a qualified candidate that can develop the programs Defense along with the linebacker position. You will be responsible for your own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Additional responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a championship NCAA Division II Football program within the Mountain East Conference on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. College coaching and/or coordinator experience preferred. Compensation for this position will be reviewed by the Head Coach. The search will begin immediately and will continue until filled. Please email resume, cover letter and references to Head Football Coach Quinn Sanders at ucwvfootball@gmail.com.

Buffalo: Brady Keeran has left Murray State (FCS - KY) where he was a special teams / offensive graduate assistant, to accept an offensive graduate assistant at Buffalo working with the receivers.

Hudson Valley (JC - NY): Hudson Valley CC is currently seeking an offensive coordinator. This is a part time position and Local candidates are highly encouraged to apply. No housing. Expectations include coaching an offensive position (QB or as assigned) Responsible for goals, direction, and techniques that the head coach expects from the offense. Responsible for offensive scouting report, weekly practice and game planning. Responsible for offensive staff. Breakdown opponent’s video (HUDL). Responsible for offensive playbook. Assist in off-season coordination. Assist with Special Teams. Other duties as assigned Must have strong desire to recruit and be of reliable, solid character. If interested please apply via this link.

Grambling (FCS - LA): Hue Jackson has his new offensive coordinator.

San Francisco 49ers: The Niners new quarterbacks coach will be... ESPN analyst-turned-rookie coach Brian Griese.

Wisconsin-La Crosse (D-III): The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (DIII) invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Football Coach/Sports Performance Coach. Responsibilities will include but not limited to, coaching a defensive position, potential special teams coordinator, sports performance, and assisting in the planning, recruiting, coaching, developing, and implementing the football programs needs to meet the university and department objectives. Interested applicants can apply here.

NCAA Rules Changes: Any coach or fan waiting for the NCAA to make wholesale changes to the targeting foul or to deter the faking of injuries will be disappointed by the latest recommendations from the Football Rules Committee.

Miami: In addition to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Miami is bringing in a Group of 5 co-coordinator to help the Hurricanes rush the passer.

