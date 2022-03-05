The Scoop - Saturday March 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Long-time coach Bob McConnell has passed away. Coach Mac spent many years with Gerry DiNardo at Vanderbilt, LSU and Indiana. He also coached at Ball State, University of Massachusetts and Colby College. Please keep his wife Barb and family in your prayers.

Holy Cross (FCS - MA): Lehigh assistant Anthony DiMichele has accepted a position at his alma mater, Holy Cross.

UTSA: With Rod Wright off to Miami, analyst Siddiq Haynes will be promoted to defensive line coach, sources tell FootballScoop. Haynes previously coached the defensive line at Sam Houston. With the move, Jess Loepp assumes the role as sole defensive coordinator.

Grambling (FCS - LA): Hue Jackson has his new offensive coordinator.

Houston Baptist (FCS): James Miles has been promoted to special teams coordinator / running backs & tight ends coach.

San Francisco 49ers: The Niners new quarterbacks coach will be... ESPN analyst-turned-rookie coach Brian Griese.

Erskine College (D-II - SC): Sources tells FootballScoop West Florida tight ends coach Joe Wintrick has accepted the offensive line position at Erskine.

Wittenberg (D-III - OH): Source tells FootballScoop former Kent State grad assistant Dan Conwell is now defensive backs coach at Wittenberg.

NCAA Rules Changes: Any coach or fan waiting for the NCAA to make wholesale changes to the targeting foul or to deter the faking of injuries will be disappointed by the latest recommendations from the Football Rules Committee.

Findlay (D-II - OH): Source tells FootballScoop Olivet Nazarene (NAIA - IL) receivers coach Jordan Armstrong has accepted the same position at University of Findlay.

Albany State (D-II - GA): Albany State is currently looking for a defensive line coach. Albany State was the 2021 SIAC conference champions and a division 2 playoff team. Albany State is a Division 2 HBCU located in southwest, GA. Salary will be $30,000.00. To be considered please send resume and or cover letter to GoldenRamsFootball@gmail.com.

Iowa Wesleyan (NAIA): Iowa Wesleyan recently had a team back out and is looking to fill an open date on Sept 10th or Sept 17th of 2022. This can be a 1 year contract or a 2 year home and home series. If interested please contact Head Coach MD Daniels at marvellander.daniels@iw.edu.

UNLV: Kelsea Winkle will be the Rebels' director of recruiting, sources tell FootballScoop. Winkle was most recently the director of on-campus recruiting at USC.

UW-Whitewater (D-III): UW-Stout offensive coordinator Nick Pesik is taking the same job at Whitewater, sources tell FootballScoop.

Linfield (D-III - OR): Linfield is looking for an offensive line coach. Interested parties should apply here.

Dartmouth (FCS - NH): Dartmouth College has an immediate opening for a Quality Control – Offense. This is a full-time, benefitted position. College coaching experience required. Please no e-mails. Interested candidates can apply here.

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell is bringing a fellow Buckeye to Cincinnati, sources tell FootballScoop.

Wisconsin-La Crosse (D-III): The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (DIII) invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Football Coach/Sports Performance Coach. Responsibilities will include but not limited to, coaching a defensive position, potential special teams coordinator, sports performance, and assisting in the planning, recruiting, coaching, developing, and implementing the football programs needs to meet the university and department objectives. Interested applicants can apply here.

Miami: In addition to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Miami is bringing in a Group of 5 co-coordinator to help the Hurricanes rush the passer.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.