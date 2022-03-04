The Scoop - Friday March 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell is bringing a fellow Buckeye with him to Cincinnati, sources tell FootballScoop.

Los Angeles Rams: TCU assistant head coach, run game coordinator and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is taking the LA Rams running backs job, tweets Matt Zenitz of On3.

Wisconsin-La Crosse (D-III): The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (DIII) invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Football Coach/Sports Performance Coach. Responsibilities will include but not limited to, coaching a defensive position, potential special teams coordinator, sports performance, and assisting in the planning, recruiting, coaching, developing, and implementing the football programs needs to meet the university and department objectives. Interested applicants can apply here.

Miami: In addition to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Miami is bringing in a Group of 5 co-coordinator to help the Hurricanes rush the passer.

Buffalo: Cornerbacks coach DeAndre Thompson has left the staff to take a quality control role with the Denver Broncos.

Generate More Explosives: Start Surface Teaching the Wide Zone Concept: We're all trying to get a body on a body on our wide zone schemes. The beauty of the wide zone scheme is that you can target the box and not push out all you need to do is win one gap along the line of scrimmage and the play breaks. But how do you do it? For UT Martin run game coordinator Matt Jones this comes with breaking the concept down into two parts: frontside surfaces and backside controls, which has exponentially helped in targeting the box, getting a hat on a hat play side, and separating the defense backside. He calls it "math-based blocking" it's a day install progression that has produced an 86% explosive play rate when the play hits where it's supposed to in the front side A or B gap. The Skyhawks had 102 plays that were explosives and finished in the top 20 with over 200 per game on the ground this season. Keep reading.

Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA): Oklahoma Panhandle State University has a defensive line coach opening. The job will pay $11,000 and ½ housing. There are no benefits or meals at this time. To apply use the following link.

Wooster (D-III - OH): The College of Wooster is seeking a Defensive Coordinator. This is a full time position with benefits. Duties include, but are not limited to, installation and management of defensive game plans, video breakdown and analysis, the planning of in season and out of season practices, assist in the recruitment of outstanding student athletes, and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Please apply HERE.

Northern Illinois: Former Samford (FCS - AL) defensive coordinator Nick Benedetto is expected to come aboard as a defensive assistant, tweets Pete Thamel.

Michigan: Former Akron offensive line coach John Morookian has joined the staff as an analyst.

Trine (D-III - IN): Robert Riley has been promoted to full-time safeties coach and special teams coordinator, while linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Taylor James has left for Northern Illinois and defensive line coach Derek Prather has joined the staff at Frostburg State.

Liberty: Liberty football currently has an active need to hire a qualified graduate assistant for recruiting. Stipend, school and meals paid for. If interested please email tsbaggett@liberty.edu.

Iowa Wesleyan (NAIA): Iowa Wesleyan University is seeking applicants for 3 Graduate Assistants (Best Fit). Responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching a position, maintaining a recruiting territory and film breakdown (HUDL). Master Program Requirements 2.75 GPA (NO TESTING); Compensation includes full master’s program(paid), housing, a small stipend and some meals. Email resume and 3 professional references to Head Coach MD Daniels at marvellander.daniels@iw.edu . No phone calls please.

Cornell (FCS - NY): Cornell University invites applications for the full-time, 11-month position of Assistant Football Coach focused on coaching Running Backs. In this position, you will: Assist the head coach in the planning and operation of a NCAA Division I FCS program. Support practice and game preparation as assigned. Evaluate performances of players and make recommendations regarding playing time. Identify and evaluate prospective student-athletes in accordance with Ivy League, NCAA and University policies as assigned by the head coach. Required Qualifications include: A Bachelor's degree and at least 2 years' of coaching experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Prior coaching or competitive collegiate playing experience. Credentials should reflect proven success and potential in coaching, recruiting and developing student-athletes. Must be highly motivated with an outstanding work ethic and a relentless recruiter. Important Application Notice - In order to receive full consideration for this position, please submit applications by March 9th, 2022 including both a resume/CV and cover letter are required. In your cover letter, we want to learn how you develop trust with others in your work as a coach as well as hear about your commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in your day-to-day work. In addition, please describe your experience and success in recruiting high performing student-athletes in highly diverse metropolitan areas. Apply here.

