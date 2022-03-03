The Scoop - Thursday March 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Miami: A Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly moving across town to join Mario Cristobal's staff. Details here.

East Carolina: Michael Sewell, Jr., has accepted a defensive GA position at ECU, source tells FootballScoop. He was previously at GA at North Carolina Central.

Wisconsin-La Crosse (D-III): The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (DIII) invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Football Coach/Sports Performance Coach. Responsibilities will include but not limited to, coaching a defensive position, potential special teams coordinator, sports performance, and assisting in the planning, recruiting, coaching, developing, and implementing the football programs needs to meet the university and department objectives. Interested applicants can apply here.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS): Former University of Buffalo and Kent St DBs coach Jeff Burrow is the new DBs/co-defensive coordinator; former Pitt DL coach and Savannah St defensive coordiantor Tom Sims will serve as DL/co-defensive coordinator; Alex Farah has been hired as OL coach after being at Independence CC and Quality control at App State; and former UConn linebackers coach Jake Bahr is the new linebackers coach.

Tulane: Georgia State running backs coach/special teams coordinator Eman Naghavi is expected to coach Tulane's offensive line, tweets ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. He was Georgia State's offensive line coach in 2021, a season that saw the Panthers rank eighth in rushing while placing three linemen on the All-Sun Belt team. Naghavi was ULM's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for four years prior to GSU.

Pittsburgh Steelers: ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick interviewed this week for the Steelers GM job, tweets Adam Schefter.

Indiana State (FCS): Veteran coach Mike Bath is joining the Sycamores as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Notre Dame: Former Northwestern running back Jeremy Larkin is joining Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

North Texas: Running backs coach Patrick Cobbs has been promoted to assistant head coach, per Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle. Cobbs led FBS in rushing in 2003 and was inducted into the UNT athletics hall of fame in 2010.

Butler (JC - KS): Butler Community College is now accepting applicants for an offensive assistant coaching WR / Residential Life Assistant. Compensation includes salary, benefits, housing, and meals. Job duties include coaching a position, working along with Residential Life, recruiting area, and film breakdown. Qualifications include a Bachelors Degree, playing WR at the collegiate level or 3 years coaching experience at the collegiate level. Apply here.



Dixie State (FCS - UT): Shane Hunter has been hired as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach and Billy Ray Stutzmann as wide receivers coach.

Lafayette (FCS - PA): Donte Wilkins has taken the defensive line job at Lafayette. He was previously at GA at Virginia.

James Madison: JMU is looking to add two defensive GAs, working with the D-line and DBs. Interested candidates should email a resume' to Bryant Haines at hainesbt@jmu.edu.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International University is seeking candidates for an Offensive Line Coach. This position will have a recruiting area in Florida, will be responsible for their position group both on the field and academically, and have various other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. This will be a full-time position with benefits paying 20K/Year with no housing or meals. Interested candidates should be of high character, have a strong work ethic, and be passionate about the profession. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume, and any reference material to the Offensive Coordinator, DJ Croley, at croleydj@webber.edu No Phone Calls!



Millsaps (D-III - MS): Millsaps College is seeking two Volunteer Football Coaches (RB & Asst. OL). Responsibilities include position coaching duties, film breakdown, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach & Coordinator. Qualifications: no less than 2 years of high school/college coaching experience; experience with HUDL and Microsoft Office preferred. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately, with an immediate start. Local Applicants highly encouraged. Interested applicants should send a resume, letter of interest and references to football@millsaps.edu. NO phone calls.

Western Colorado (D-II): Missouri Western corners coach John Gonzales will be the new defensive backs coach at Western Colorado.

West Texas A&M (D-II): West Texas A&M is seeking applicants for an immediate Defensive Assistant position, Defensive backs. Prior coaching experience at DB is required. This position is full-time with benefits. Additional info on salary, and other job responsibilities, please contact: hhughes@wtamu.edu. Interested candidates should apply here.

