The Scoop - Friday March 11, 2022

Todd Berry: Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger spoke with Todd and Lisa Berry about Todd's battle with Covid immediately following the AFCA Convention. We're all truly grateful he continues to improve.

Syracuse: Khalil Ahmad, who had been working at Rutgers as a player development assistant, has been named director of high school relations for Syracuse.

Arkansas Tech (D-II): Cade Camp, who previously served as a graduate assistant at Utah State, has joined the program as offensive line coach.

Northern State (D-II - SD): The program has announced that graduate assistant Sam Chilsen is being promoted to a full-time role working with the tight ends and former Presentation College (NAIA - SD) defensive coordinator Jason Glasco has joined the staff as defensive backs coach, Missouri Western State (D-II) running backs coach Trevor Bonifasi will coach the same position at Northern State, and former Missouri receiver Jimmie Hunt will coach the team's receivers.

Rutgers: Pete Thamel tweets that Greg Schiano is expected to hire Alabama analyst Mark Orphey as the new corners coach and that they also plan to promote quality control coach Drew Lascari to safeties coach while linebackers coach Bob Fraser will move into a senior assistant role off the field.

University of Charleston (D-II - WV): Per source, IUP (D-II - PA) defensive line coach Jalen Hairston has been hired as the defensive coordinator for the program. Hairston, who is 26, previously coached the defensive backs at Charleston.

Clemson: Dabo Swinney is getting into the restaurant business.

Georgia State: Trent McKnight, who has spent the past five years coaching the program's receivers and was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2020, has been promoted to offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach.

Georgia: New offensive line coach Stacey Searels will make $650k annually, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Hawaii: Weber State (FCS - UT) wide receivers coach Jared Ursua is joining the staff as receivers coach, Pete Thamel tweets.

Wesleyan (D-III - CT): Wesleyan University invites applications for the Assistant Coach of Football – Pass Game Coordinator / QBs Coach. The position will include responsibilities such as recruiting correspondence and evaluations, daily operations, practice planning, coaching and scouting a diverse set of players, player development and various other administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach. The position requires an understanding of the role of intercollegiate athletics in a highly competitive academic environment. Wesleyan University requires all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (medical and religious exemptions may apply). Interested candidates are asked to apply and submit a resume and cover letter online via this link.

Montana (FCS): Former Idaho State (FCS) defensive coordinator Roger Cooper has joined the staff as safeties coach, per source. He replaces Shann Schillinger, who left for analyst job at Mississippi State.

UW-Stout (D-III): UW-Stout is currently accepting applications for the position of Wide Receivers Coach. This is a full-time position with salary and benefits. Bachelor’s degree required; masters preferred. This position will be responsible for leading the WR room, having a recruiting territory, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. Please send your resume to HC Clayt Birmingham at birminghamc@uwstout.edu.

How SELU Turned Easy Completions into a Record-Setting Offense with 3rd Level Horizontal RPOs: This past season Southeastern Louisiana University uncharacteristically struggled with running the football. But what it did have was a tremendously gifted QB and a speedy slate of perimeter receivers. So, offensive coordinator Greg Stevens played to his unit’s strength by modifying a conventional boot concept into an inexpensive, third-level RPO that got thde ball out of the QB’s hands and quickly into one of those lightning-fast receivers. It produced a 91% completion percentage with 8.7 yards a completion for the top offense in the FCS level this season, scoring 45 points a game. Coach Stevens’ unit finished 2nd nationally in total offense (551 yards per game), passing yards (402 ypg), and team passing efficiency (173). Coach Stevens talks with X&O Labs about the QB read, receiver route tech, and how he formations the concept to gain leverage on the perimeter. Read the full article here (with video).

Feather River (JC - CA): Feather River College is looking for an offensive line coach. Duties may include assisting in football operations, academic monitoring, practice organization, video editing, and other related activities. Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience or the equivalent is required. Position includes $12,000 coaching stipend and HES classes. Shared housing available. Please send resumes to Head Coach at ngoulet@frc.edu and complete application at this link. EOE. Open until filled.

USFL: Former SEC defensive coordinator John Chavis will serve as defensive coordinator for Skip Holtz with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL Jimmy Hyams has shared. Hyams adds that long-time NFL assistant Bill Johnson is expected to coach defensive line on the staff as well.

Yale (FCS): Yale University is actively looking for a Director of Football Operations. If interested, please apply for the position using this link.

XFL: Sources tell FootballScoop Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow has accepted a head coaching opportunity with the XFL.

Ohio State: In announcing his retirement from football, Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller credits Ryan Day and staff with saving his life.

Georgia State: Pete Thamel tweets that South Florida analyst Quinshad Davis is expected to be the new receivers coach.

Illinois: Special teams coordinator / tight ends coach Ben Miller is taking a temporary leave from coaching after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Lincoln Riley: Lincoln's new home in LA is something.

Villanova (FCS - PA): Villanova is promoting from within to run its top-10 defense, sources tell FootballScoop.

