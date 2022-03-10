The Scoop - Thursday March 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

USFL: John Chavis will serve as defensive coordinator for Skip Holtz with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL Jimmy Hyams has shared. Hyams adds that long-time NFL assistant Bill Johnson is expected to coach defensive line on the staff as well.

XFL: Sources tell FootballScoop Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow has accepted a head coaching opportunity with the XFL.

Ohio State: In announcing his retirement from football, Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller credits Ryan Day and staff with saving his life.

Illinois: Special teams coordinator / tight ends coach Ben Miller is taking a temporary leave from coaching after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Lincoln Riley: Lincoln's new home in LA is something.

Southeastern (NAIA - FL): Southeastern (NAIA - FL): Southeastern University is accepting applications for a graduate assistant working with the offense. This position includes graduate school tuition, stipend, and a meal plan. The successful candidate must provide his own housing. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Southeastern University’s Christian mission. Responsibilities include coaching a position, practice/game preparation, recruiting, equipment, video, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or offensive coordinator. Collegiate experience playing and/or coaching is preferred, as well as recruiting the state of Florida. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and references to football@seu.edu. Successful candidates must pass a background check and gain acceptance into one of SEU’s graduate programs. Review of applicants will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Villanova (FCS - PA): Villanova is promoting from within to run its top-10 defense, sources tell FootballScoop.

University of Mary (D-II - ND): The University of Mary has an immediate opening for a full-time Assistant Football Coach working with the Defensive Backs. A bachelor’s degree is required, and a master’s degree is preferred. Must be able to pass the background check. Coach will be responsible for coaching their position, recruiting their own area, assisting with game planning, and other duties assigned by head coach. This is a full-time position, so benefits are included. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Please submit your cover letter, resume, and references via this link.

SUNY Brockport (D-III - NY): SUNY Brockport is looking for a Week 3 (9/16/23) and Week 4 (9/23/23) opponents for the 2023 Season. SUNY Brockport is also looking for Week 3 (9/21/24) & Week 4 (9/28/24) opponents for the 2024 season. If Interested, please contact Steve Potter at spotter@brockport.edu.

Wofford (FCS - SC): We hear Wofford is looking to fill a DFO / player personnel role.

Black Hills State (D-II - SD): Black Hills State University has an immediate opening for defensive assistant (Defensive Line Coach). Duties will include coaching the Defensive Line, organizing and conducting your own DL meetings, managing your own recruiting territory, assisting with game planning and data breakdown, monitoring the academic success of the DL, and other administrative duties as assigned by the Head Coach. The position is a restricted earnings 10-month contract that pays $24,000. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. To apply interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and references to jb.brown@bhsu.edu. No phone calls please. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Hudson Valley CC (JC - NY): Hudson Valley Community College, Troy , NY is hiring a wide receivers coach. This position is considered part time. Pay is $2000.00. Local candidates strongly encouraged to apply. Good for older professionals or young coach looking to start out. The successful candidate needs to be highly motivated, strong willingness to recruit, some experience coaching receivers in fundamentals and technique, and be reliable/dependable. Interested candidates should apply via this link.

UCLA: Dan Fields, who has climbed his way through the ranks at UCLA going from player to graduate assistant, has accepted a role as a defensive analyst, Bruce Feldman tweets.

New Orleans Saints: Per multiple reports, former Saints defensive back Sterling Moore is joining the staff as a defensive assistant.

Montana (FCS): Former Idaho State head coach and longtime former Montana offensive coordinator Rob Phenicie has joined the staff as an offensive analyst.

Hardin-Simmons (D-III - TX): Hardin-Simmons University, a Division 3 School located in Abilene, TX is seeking applicants for Offensive and Defensive Graduate Assistants. These positions will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to jj.elkins@hsutx.edu. Start Date would be as soon as possible. In the subject line, please put “Offensive GA” or “Defensive GA” along with what position you would like to work with.

NDSCS (JC – ND): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to work hard, develop relationships, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10- month position starting mid-July. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2022 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

Lyon (NAIA - AR): Lyon College is accepting applications for TWO positions 1) a full-time assistant coach serving defensive backs, special teams coordinator and on-campus recruiting coordinator. Requirements: bachelor's degree, minimum of three years of college coaching experience or requisite high school coaching experience. 2) A restricted earnings assistant coach serving defensive backs, recruiting and video coordinator. Requirements: bachelor's degree, minimum of one year of college coaching experience or requisite high school coaching experience. Please send resumes to football@lyon.edu AND jobs@lyon.edu. Please indicate which position you are applying for in the subject line "FT ASST COACH" or "RE ASST COACH". Applicants will be reviewed immediately. The search will remain open until filled.

Geneva (D-III - PA): Geneva College is looking for a graduate assistant interested in earning a degree in Masters of Higher Education. This position will receive 1/3 reduction in tuition and a stipend of $8500. Candidates must send a Statement of Christian Faith, resume and cover letter to Head Football Coach Geno DeMarco at gdemarco@geneva.edu. This position will start 8/1/2022 . Candidates should have experience in either multi-media or social media with football knowledge/experience at the running back position. Preference will be given to those with flex-bone experience.

VMI (FCS): Dino Waites has joined the VMI staff and will coach the safeties. Waites previously served as safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator at Albany State (D-II - GA).

Point (NAIA - GA): Greg Forest, who just came off a state championship as the offensive coordinator at Winton Woods HS (OH), has been named offensive coordinator at Point. Forest is a former offensive coordinator at Buffalo along with stops at Cincinnati, Grand Valley State (D-II - MI) and Central Michigan.

East Central (D-II - OK): Sources tell FootballScoop Kris McCullough is on the verge of becoming the youngest head coach in college football.

Wisconsin: Sources tell FootballScoop Paul Chryst is planning to add former Badger great Al Johnson to the offensive staff.

Ohio State: Ryan Day explains how he and his staff addressed concerns of lack of leadership on the Buckeyes squad.

Tennessee: The Vols have made a strong move to add Max Thurmond to the Vols' offensive staff in a key analyst role.

Texas Tech: Joey McGuire shared how he'll judge the success or failure of his first spring ball at Texas Tech, and it's a standard each coach should keep in mind.

Indiana: Adam Henry is reportedly joining Tom Allen's offensive staff as a co-coordinator after spending the past eight years working with NFL wide receivers. More on the hire here.

Dollar, dollar bills y'all: The MAC has become the first conference to sell their data to a sports betting firm. Will be very interesting to see where this leads.

