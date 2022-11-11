The Scoop - Friday November 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Veterans Day: The FootballScoop Staff is truly thankful for all that have served. Thank you for the example you set and for the leadership you provide. God bless the United States of America and all who serve in the name of freedom.

Ball Tonight: Three games tonight, and you may need a mid-day nap to make sure you catch all of them. East Carolina at Cincinnati (8p EST on ESPN2), Colorado at USC (8:30p EST on FS1) and in the nightcap we've got Fresno State at UNLV (10:30p EST on CBSSN).

Itawamba CC (JC - MS): Head coach Sean Cannon is stepping down after going 40-38 over the past nine seasons.

Update on Coach Jared Williamson: One month ago Coach Williamson's car was hit by a drunk driver. Today his family has shared a wonderful progress update as Coach is on the road to healing. They are grateful for all of the prayers and support. Thank you.

Hildesheim Invaders (Germany): The Hildesheim Invaders of the GFL2 League has openings at the QB, RB and LB coach position. With the right candidate with Special Teams experience adding the Special Teams Coordinator role. The position includes a job with a growing international sponsor of ours with several open positions and opportunity to coach in one of the premier leagues in Germany. The coach will be responsible for all expenses but with a good job available can easily cover the expenses needed to live in Hildesheim as it’s very inexpensive. Our management can also help find the candidates a place to stay, with the candidates covering their stay. The timeframe would be March or April until the end of September. Hildesheim, Germany is a beautiful city with a great central location to other major cities such as Berlin and Hamburg. If you are interested please send your resume to herford@invaders.de & coachherford13@gmail.com.

Coach Prime: Deion hosts a press conference like no one has ever seen.

Jeff Saturday: The Colts interim head coach's appointment came with a lot of criticism, and Saturday had the perfect response to those critics.

