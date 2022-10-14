The Scoop - Friday October 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Tech: Running backs coach Mike Daniels has resigned. Offensive analyst Donald Hill-Eley, formerly the head coach at Morgan State and Alabama State, has been named running backs coach.

Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech is hiring Alabama's J Batt as their next AD, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Batt currently serves as the Bama's Executive Deputy Director of Athletics / Chief Operating Officer / Chief Revenue Officer and has been in Tuscaloosa since 2017.

Ball Tonight: Two games tonight. First up is Navy at SMU (7:30pm EST on ESPN) with UTSA vs FIU (8pm CBSSN) kicking off the second game.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS): Sunday's game in St. Louis has been moved to Pine Bluff due to unfulfilled promises by the local promoter.

Fitchburg State (D-III - MA): Head coach Scott Sperone has stepped down. Details here.

Colorado: The Buffs have announced some additional tweaks to their staff as they search for win number one on the season.

Weekend Preview: We keep saying it because it keeps being true: this shapes up to be the best weekend of the season so far.

